Area police reports
State patrol---
Dec. 29, 8:25 a.m., near milepost 9 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound Laub Auto Parts of Bryan vehicle driven by Michelle Stubblefield, 34, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 8 a.m., on County Road E.50 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Donald Louys, 80, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a dog.
Saturday, 9:34 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 16 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound Schneider National semi driven by Steve McFarlane, 52, McDonough, Ga., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jeslyn Speelman, 27, Edgerton, as Speelman's vehicle attempted a left turn. Speelman was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and McFarlane was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 7:02 p.m., at milepost 11 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Francisco Cisneros, 74, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Dec. 27, 3:05 p.m., at Upton and Second streets, a southbound, unidentified vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Shane Long, 19, 29009 Bowman Road, causing light damage to the vehicle. The unidentified vehicle left the scene before authorities arrived.
Henry sheriff---
Sunday, 6:30 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Alan Cohrs, 59, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 9:27 p.m., on County Road 10 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Tyler Borck, 35, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:23 p.m., on County Road O in Harrison Township, Cathleen Smith, 47, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 6:28 p.m., Waterville Kroger, Adam Majchszak, 34, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant.
Paulding sheriff---
Sunday, 7:39 p.m., on Township Road 108, just west of Township Road 131 in Jackson Township, an eastbound Polaris UTV driven by Melinda Rhonehouse, 31, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it left the south side of the roadway, struck a surface ditch and then a drainage pipe. Rhonehouse and three passengers: Corbin Rhonehouse, 31, Oakwood, Luke Rhonehouse, 4, Oakwood, and Levi Rhonehouse, infant, Oakwood, were taken by personal transport to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Melinda Rhonehouse was cited for child endangerment.
