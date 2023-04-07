Area police reports

April 1, 7:28 p.m., on U.S. 20A and County Road 16 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle, pulling a trailer, driven by Michael Cook, 60, Rapid City, S.D., was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Travis Evans, 46, Toledo. Evans' vehicle left the scene after the accident and was apprehended a short time later. His vehicle had moderate damage and Cook's trailer had light damage. Evans was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 9 p.m., on County Road A, near Ohio 66 in Fulton County's German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Grace Ayers, 28, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Tuesday, 6:09 p.m., on Euclid Avenue, east of Appian Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jerron Woodell, 48, Raeford, N.C., attempted to enter a private drive and a vehicle driven by Dustin Gamble, 37, Napoleon, backed into Woodell's vehicle. Gamble's vehicle had light damage and Woodell's had moderate damage.
Wednesday, 12:57 p.m., in front of the address 713 Perry St., a vehicle driven by Phyllis Mendenhall, 90, 827 Inverness Drive, attempted to park and struck the rear of a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Gloria Eberly, no age given, Napoleon. Eberly's vehicle had light damage and Mendenhall's had no damage.
Paulding sheriff---
Thursday, 6:40 a.m., on County Road 424, about 900 feet west of U.S. 127 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Rebecca Bennett, 46, Cecil, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
