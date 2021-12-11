• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 7:40 a.m., at milepost 12 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Brady Township, a vehicle driven by Charleen Hooser, 55, West Unity, sustained moderate damage when it struck a coyote.
Monday, 8:11 p.m., on Jericho Road in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Allison Fink, 27, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer in the roadway. Fink was treated at the scene by Delaware Township EMS for possible injuries.
Tuesday, 6:25 p.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Rhonda Throne, 60, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 4:50 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Jenna Collins, 18, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage when it left the east side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and came to rest as it struck a utility pole. Collins was treated by Williams County EMS for possible injuries and cited for failure to control. 13-year old passenger, Erica Collins, Montpelier, was treated by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries.
Wednesday, 8:20 p.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Rachel Eicher, 52, Archbold, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:50 a.m., on Allen Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Cheryl Wiesehan, 65, 28682 Allen Road, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Dec. 3, 12:27 p.m., at 8922 N. Clinton St., a vehicle driven by Harley Zuver, 17, West Unity, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Frank Beck, 64, 29032 Coressel Road. Beck's vehicle had light damage and Zuver's had moderate damage. Zuver was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 7:52 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue just south of Williams Street, a vehicle driven by Porter Retcher, 24, 2865 Ohio 66, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by David Castillo, 49, 1867 Sherwood Drive. Retcher's vehicle had light damage and Castillo's had no reportable damage. Retcher was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 11:54 a.m., at 19492 Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, Paulding County, Andrew Bidwell, 58, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant and taken to the Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 6:34 p.m., at Williams Street and Wayne Avenue, a vehicle driven by Mary McMahon, 64, 1032 Perry St., struck a vehicle driven by Fernando Torres, 16, 1028 Wayne Ave. Torres' vehicle had heavy damage and McMahon's had moderate damage. McMahon was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wednesday, 11:59 p.m., at 630 Washington Ave., Gabriel Valle, 45, 322 Summit St., was arrested for disorderly conduct and intoxication, and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 6:38 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Tracy Stanford, 59, Toledo, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Thursday, 10:30 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Abigail Venier, 20, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 1 a.m., at 585 Maumee Ave., a mailbox was found laying on the ground at the address with no other observable evidence of how it happened.
Thursday, 7:37 p.m., at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Cortney Hackney, 29, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:56 p.m., on County Road 230 east of Township Road 85 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Leon Hilty, 41, Cecil, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 11:58 p.m., on County Road 45 north of County Road 220 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Justin Shaffer, 18, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:33 a.m., on Ohio 613 about 1/2 mile west of Township Road 33 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Bradley Newsom, 51, Columbia City, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 5:53 a.m., on Ohio 2 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Laura Rose, 67, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:31 p.m., on County Road 19 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Rychener, 50, Pettisville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a cow in the roadway.
Friday, 9:10 a.m., at U.S. 20 and County Road 23, a semi reportedly struck power lines and the driver was able to exit the vehicle without incident. During clean up of the accident, several other vehicles collided in a chain reaction because of dense fog. No injuries reported. U.S. 20 was shut down for a few hours because of the accident.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 6:58 a.m., at 925 Carpenter Road, firefighters from Defiance City, Highland and Noble Townships were called for a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, the fire had extinguished and they returned to station.
