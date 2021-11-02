• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 26, 7:20 a.m., on County Road D in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Rhonda Franks, 43, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 4:30 a.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Hale, 40, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:10 a.m., on County Road 22A in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Timbers, 35, 897 Harrison Ave., Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a raccoon.
Thursday, 5:35 a.m., at milepost 24 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Burton Morlock, 51, 760 Inverness Drive, Defiance, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Thursday, 6:25 a.m., on County Road D in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Christina Smith, 52, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:25 a.m., on County Road 12C in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Thiel, 17, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:45 a.m., on County Road B in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Olivia Krieger, 25, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 9:33 p.m., at milepost 4 on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Sarah Winzeler, 28, 314 Summit St., Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway, struck a hydrant and then a utility pole. Winzeler and two passengers, Chelsey Huston, 13, 760 Kentner St. and Kaiden Osborn, 4, 14763 Ohio 111, were all treated at the scene of the accident by Defiance EMS for possible injuries. Winzeler was was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 8:30 a.m., at milepost 13 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Kelly Sines, 36, 05870 Trinity Road, Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 26, 7:20 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Courtney Ryan, 28, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 8:54 p.m., on Watson Road east of Karnes Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Schumm, 73, 1810 Darbyshire Drive, Defiance, struck a couch in the roadway and caused light damage to his vehicle.
Friday, 8:02 a.m, on Seevers Road just east of the Ohio-Indiana State Line Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Khristina Hilty, 34, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Friday, 1:46 p.m., at Second Street and Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Monica Lloyd, 63, 18065 Highland Center Road, was struck by a vehicle driven by Jaslyn Steffel, 18, 952 Madison Ave. Lloyd's vehicle had light damage while Steffel's had heavy damage. Lloyd was cited with failure to yield on a left turn in front of traffic.
Friday, 2:18 p.m., on South Clinton Street south of River Drive, a vehicle driven by Keisha Markins, 29, 4952 Domersville Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Christina Gehring, 37, 1907 Santa Fe Place. Markins' vehicle had moderate damage and Gehring's had light damage. Markins was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 4:50 p.m., at Second and Auglaize streets, a vehicle driven by Alexis Clark, 21, Cecil, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 2:11 a.m., at 120 S. Clinton St., Eli McLaughlin, 22, 1704 E. Second St., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 12:55 p.m., at 1802 N. Clinton St., Robert Ferdinandsen, 38, Findlay, and Alexis Lemons, 26, Findlay were both arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:57 p.m., at 503 Corwin St., Mark Varner, 46, same address, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 11:57 a.m., at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., Ashley Grond, 35, Toledo, and Joe Suarez, 38, Wauseon, were arrested for two counts each of theft that happened at Walmart on Oct. 23. Grond also had a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas. Both were incarcerated at CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 10:46 p.m., at County Road T and Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Justin Aeschliman, 36, Wauseon, left the roadway and struck a ditch, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Aeschliman was cited with OVI and failure to control.
Saturday, 12:39 a.m., at 11806 County Road S in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Jensen McBride, 24, Napoleon, left the roadway, struck a utility pole and reentered the roadway before leaving the roadway again and coming to rest in a ditch. The vehicle had heavy damage and McBride was cited with OVI and failure to control.
Saturday, 2:44 a.m., at 00939 Township Road 20 B, Daniel Michael, 25, Fayette, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:03 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Shaun Frey, 29, McClure, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Oct. 25, 3:37 p.m., at 1066 Perry St., a vehicle driven by Lisa Strohpaul, 37, Holgate, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jennifer Arps, 41, Napoleon, which in turn struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Carrie Rosenberger, 53, Napoleon. There was heavy damage to all three vehicles. Strohpaul was taken by personal transportation to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injury and was cited for assured clear distance ahead. Arps, too, took personal transportation to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Wednesday, 11:02 a.m., at the roundabout at Riverview Avenue and Industrial Drive, a semi driven by Emad Al-Anoon, 59, Dearborn, Mich., backed into a vehicle driven by Robert Froman, 58, McClure, causing moderate damage to Froman's vehicle.
Thursday, 6:28 p.m., at 619 Perry St., a vehicle driven by Todd Osborn, 56, 739 Harrison Ave., Defiance, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Catherine Devita, 28, Lima, and caused moderate damage to both vehicles. Devita was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. Osborn was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 11:41 p.m., on U.S. 24 at Scott Street, Carlos Garcia, 50, Napoleon, was cited driving under suspension, possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments.
Sunday, 7:56 p.m., at 1109 N. Sheffield Ave., Jacob Weideman, 29, Napoleon, was arrested for DUI.
Paulding Sheriff
Friday, 7 p.m., on Ohio 500 at County Road 106 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Destiny Brown, 19, Venedocia, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:20 p.m., at County Road 87 and Township Road 114 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Ludwig, 70, Payne, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:43 p.m., on U.S. 24 just west of County Road 133 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Mohamad Naboulsi, 50, Glendale, Ariz., struck an object in the roadway that then struck the side of a vehicle driven by Ahmad Awdeh, 25, Phoenix, Ariz., causing light damage to both vehicles.
Paulding Police
Friday, 11:13 p.m., at Williams and Wayne streets, a vehicle driven by Ruben Gill, 67, Paulding, attempted a left turn and was struck by a vehicle driven by Brian Johnston, 49, Bluffton, Ind., causing light damage to both vehicles.
Archbold Police
Wednesday, 9:13 a.m., in the 900 block of Stryker Street, a vehicle driven by Cayden Alvarado, 18, Archbold, left the roadway and struck a tree, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Alvarado had suspected minor injuries from the accident but was not treated. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 10:37 p.m., at Defiance and Stryker streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Curtis Kunkle, 62, Bryan, attempted a left turn and struck a pedestrian, Kevin Beck, 65, Archbold. Beck had suspected minor injuries and was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center for treatment. Kunkle was cited for not yielding right of way to a pedestrian.
Saturday, 10:39 p.m., at 110 Short-Buehrer Road, a vehicle driven by Griffin Eash, 16, Pettisville, backed from a private drive onto the roadway and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Angel Oquendo, causing light damage to both vehicles. Eash was cited for improper backing.
• Fires
Defiance

