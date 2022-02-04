• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 7:24 p.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulsaki Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Devyn Walker, 16, Montpelier, struck the rear of a southbound vehicle driven by Ronnie Curtis, 54, Toledo. Walker's vehicle then crossed over the center line and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Tyler Bowden, 24, Bryan. Bowden's vehicle continued off the roadway and caught fire. Bowden and Curtis were treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for possible injuries. Walker was cited with assured clear distance ahead. Bowden was cited for driving under suspension.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., on U.S. 127 north of County Road J in Williams County's Brady Township, a 2013 Kenworth tanker truck driven by Stephen Sliwinksi, no age given, Sebawaing, Mich., went off the roadway and struck a guardrail, rupturing the tank and spilling a large amount of granulated sugar onto the roadway.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:53 a.m., at 330 E. Main St., Deshler, Michel Eigsti, 43, and Cherilynn Eigisti, 50, both of same address, were both charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 3:55 p.m., at milepost 36 on U.S. 24, a westbound vehicle driven by Timothy Bonk, 22, Milan, Mich., attempted to pass a semi driven by Bryce Steckley, 27, Auburn, Ind. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage when Bonk's vehicle struck the semi. Bonk was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 5:18 p.m., at Mary Ann Street and North East Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Leon West V, 27, McClure, sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and a tree. West was cited with failure to control.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 11:29 p.m., at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Tyler McCabe, 27, address unknown, was arrested on a warrant.
Wednesday, 11:45 p.m., at U.S. 24 and Banner School Road, Joshua Weber, 28, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. He posted bond and was released.
Paulding Sheriff
Jan. 27, 8:49 p.m., at 501 N. Main St., Cecil, deputies were called to the residence to investigate multiple gunshots to the house. No suspect charged and the investigation is ongoing.
• Fires
Cecil
Fire — at 14367 County Road 232, Cecil, firefighters from Paulding Fire and EMS, Auglaize, Cecil and Sherwood fire departments were called for a structure fire.
