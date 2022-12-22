Area police reports
State patrol---
Saturday, 6:08 p.m., at milepost 23 on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Herman Bullie Jr., 33, Toledo, moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:35 a.m., at milepost 20 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Lirjery Amador, 26, 1176 Karnes Ave., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:03 p.m., on Conkle Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Robbin Pettit, 37, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 5:45 p.m., at U.S. 20A and County Road 13 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Rick Baird, 61, Wauseon, struck a southbound vehicle driven by David Pencheff, 52, Delta. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Pencheff was cited for failure to yield. Pencheff and Baird had suspected minor injuries, but neither was treated.
Defiance sheriff---
Friday, 4:55 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 49 in Hicksville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Miguel Villagrana Castaneda, 70, Decatur, Ind., crossed the center line and exited the roadway on the west side, drove through the private lawn of 12402 Ohio 49 and struck a utility pole, causing the attached trailer to overturn and become unhooked. The vehicle had no damage, but the trailer had heavy damage. Villagrana Castaneda was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 7:13 p.m., at milepost 8 on U.S. 127 in Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Todd Runyan, 50, Edon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:27 p.m., on Ohio 66, south of Bowman Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Nicole Yates, 43, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:30 p.m., on Ohio 281, just east of Harris Road in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Veronica Valdez, 27, New Bavaria, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 11:28 p.m., on Ohio 66, just south of Banner School Road in Tiffin Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Charles Doan, 63, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Saturday, 9 p.m., at milepost 51.6 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, an westbound vehicle driven by Miguel Juarez, 58, Indianapolis, struck a patch of ice and spun out, left the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch where it came to rest. The vehicle had moderate damage.
Sunday, 8:02 a.m., at 1746 S. Clinton St., Cedric Jones, 38, 785 Village Lane, was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and persistent disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 7:30 a.m., on Clinton Street, just north of Fifth Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Larry Sparks, 48, 204 Cleveland Ave., struck the door of a parked vehicle owned by Mary Caryer, 38, 1660 Fairlawn St. As Sparks passed, the door of Caryer's vehicle opened and his vehicle struck it. Sparks' vehicle had heavy damage and Caryer's had moderate damage.
Monday, 2:21 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Anthony Negrin, 27, 838 Deerwood Drive, and Chelsey Taylor, 26, 703 Kentner St., were arrested for three counts of theft on Oct. 23, Nov. 12 and Dec. 19. They were fingerprinted and released.
Monday, 7:13 p.m., near 2120 Baltimore St., a westbound vehicle driven by Austin Carr, 29, 714 Westwood Drive, attempted to overtake a vehicle driven by Kevin Lucas, 68, Bryan, just as Lucas' vehicle attempted a left turn. Lucas' vehicle struck Carr's, causing light damage to Carr's vehicle and heavy damage to Lucas.' Carr was cited for failure to yield when passing.
Wednesday, 1:05 p.m., at 441 Pontiac Drive, Larena McCloud, 51, no known address, was cited for criminal trespassing.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 10:15 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Caleb Stout, 24, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:33 a.m., at milepost 38 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Alexa Polsdorfer, 26, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer. Polsdorfer had possible injuries due to the crash, but refused treatment by Napoleon Rescue.
Tuesday, 6:55 p.m., on County Road 2 in Richfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Melissa Breece, 43, Deshler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding police---
Monday, 6:09 p.m., at North Williams Street and Garfield Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Eternity Bassler, 17, Paulding, was stopped to turn right when it was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Kelsey Riedlinger, 29, Findlay, and was pushed into the lawn at 802 N. Williams St. Reidlinger's vehicle had light damage and Bassler's had moderate damage.
Wauseon police---
Dec. 14, 1:18 p.m., on North Shoop Avenue, just south of Airport Highway, a northbound vehicle driven by Damien Allison, 48, Wauseon, was struck by a vehicle driven by Douglas Steele, 45, Napoleon, as Steele's vehicle exited a private drive. Both vehicles had light damage, and Steele was cited for failure to yield.
