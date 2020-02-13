• Police reports
State Patrol
Feb. 6, 5:30 p.m., on Paulding County Road 424 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Gerbers, 27, Woodburn, Ind., slid off the roadway and struck a mailbox and utility pole. Gerbers was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Feb. 8, 5:45 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Nathanael Smith, 27, Convoy, struck two deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 5, 10:08 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by John Miller, 86, Continental, left the roadway, drove through a yard and struck a mailbox in the 13000 block. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Feb. 7, 7:20 p.m., on Buckskin Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Engel, 24, 18129 Buckskin Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 6:16 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Dawn Whitlock 48, 18472 Highland Center Road, was struck by a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5 a.m., Shayla Betts, 21, Fayette, was arrested on warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 12:39 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Shy Morris, 26, 222 Jackson Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Maria Escamilla, 58, 06909 Ohio 66, pushing it into another stopped vehicle driven by Rodney Taylor, 52, 925 Indian Bridge Lane. Morris was cited for assured clear distance. Escamilla was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was moderate to the Taylor vehicle and heavy to the other vehicles.
Wednesday, 12:42 a.m., on Clinton Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Alexander Estrada, 21, 1776 Greenhouse Ave., struck the rear of a parked vehicle owned by Kelsey Hernandez, 311 Clinton St., pushing it into the rear of another parked vehicle owned by Jeremiah Roehrig, 116 Seneca St. Estrada was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy the Estrada and Hernandez vehicles, while the Roehrig vehicle was not damaged.
Wednesday, 3:45 a.m., a vehicle was entered in the 400 block of Pontiac Drive. Nothing was reportedly taken.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 4:17 p.m., cash was reported stolen from a purse in the 00300 block of Ohio 66, Archbold.
Wednesday, 6:10 a.m., on Liberty Township Road 10, a vehicle driven by Carol Scott, 30, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 5:37 a.m., on South Perry Street, a vehicle driven by Gregory Ottinger, 34, Deshler, struck a dog. The vehicle was not damaged.
Tuesday, 11:11 p.m., a theft was reported at Dominos, 2256 Scott St.
• Fires
Hicksville
Fire — Tuesday, 7:33 p.m., firefighters were called to 11590 Ohio 49, Hicksville, for an electrical issue in the kitchen's outlet.
