• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 5:36 a.m., on U.S. 20A at milepost 3 in Jefferson Township, a vehicle driven by Michaela Hobbs, 23, Montpelier, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Derek Spangler, 33, Montpelier. Heavy damage reported to Hobbs' vehicle, moderate damage to Spangler's. Spangler was cited with failure to keep proper distance between vehicles.
Saturday, 5:02 p.m., on Ohio routes 34 and 191 in William's County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Owsley, 43, Auburn, Ind., struck a vehicle driven by Keely Strouse, 27, Bryan. Strouse's vehicle continued off the roadway and struck a roadway sign. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Strouse was taken by Williams County EMS to Bryan ER for suspected minor injury. Owsley was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for possible injury. Passengers in Strouse's, Ava Lucas, 11, Archbold, was taken by Williams County EMS to Bryan ER for possible injury; Maxx Lucas, 10, Archbold, Chloe Strouse, 6, Bryan, and Ledger Sheehy, 4, Archbold, were treated at the scene for possible injury. Owsley was cited for failure to yield to a through highway at a stop sign.
Saturday, 8:41 p.m., on Openlander Road in Defiance County's Mark Township, a Defiance Board of Commissioners vehicle struck a deer. Light damage was reported to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:30 a.m., on Township Road 209 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Paige Gibbs, 22, Continental, drove off the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, reentered the roadway and left again on the west side, coming to rest in a bean field. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Gibbs was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
June 23, 2 p.m., on Clinton Street in downtown Defiance, a northbound, unidentified vehicle driven struck the parked vehicle owned by Timothy Bowling, Bryan, causing light damage.
June 23, 5:44 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Jason Friend, 35, Antwerp, as served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 9:41 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Evelyn Gorrell, 94, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Kevin Fuhrman, 66, Decatur, Ind. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Gorrell was cited with crossing over a marked lane.
Monday, 9:01 p.m., Tracy Grim, 49, 15074 Fullmer Road, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 10:36 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Bailey Slusser, 21, Defiance, was issued a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas.
Tuesday, 12:46 p.m., just west of Mulligan's Bluff Road on Ohio 18 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Duane Hocking, 84, Edgerton, didn't negotiate a curve , veered off the roadway on the north side and struck a mailbox at 16821 Ohio 18, continuing through a ditch into small trees and brush. The vehicle flipped over, continued in the ditch and turned onto its wheels. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Hocking was taken by Delaware Township EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injury. Hocking was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 2:56 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Joshua Smith, 43, 909 South Lane, struck a vehicle driven by Diane Parrott, 36, Archbold, as Smith's vehicle exited the Menard's parking lot. Smith's vehicle had light damage; Parrott's had moderate damage. Smith was cited with failure to yield when entering a roadway from a private drive.
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., at Second Street and Ravine Avenue, a vehicle driven by Lisa Roberts, no age given, 1410 S. Jackson St., was struck by a vehicle driven by Chelsea Vogelbacher, 29, Perrysburg. Damage to both vehicles was light. Vogelbacher was cited with crossing over a marked lane.
Wednesday, 8:47 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Arthur Bradford, 28, 1034 Perry St. was served a summons from the Defiance Municipal Court for theft from the Defiance WalMart.
Wednesday, 11:10 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Sarah Myers, 39, 1394 S. Jackson St., was served a warrant from Bryan Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 5:13 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road U in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Megan Carroll, 18, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Ross Evers, 30, Napoleon. Evers' vehicle was flipped on its top off the side of Ohio 108, and Carroll's vehicle continued through 108 into a field. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Evers was taken by Ridgeville EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injury. Carroll, along with passengers, Karlee Wright, 24, Napoleon, and Graceland Evers, and infant, Napoleon, were taken by Napoleon Rescue to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injury. Evers was cited for failure to yield right of way to a through highway.
Napoleon Police
June 24, 4:14, at 1326 Woodlawn Ave., a vehicle driven by Gavin Zyjewski, 16, Montpelier, struck a vehicle driven by Frederick Pietsch, 42, Napoleon. Light damage to Pietsch's vehicle, heavy damage to Zyjewski's vehicle. Pietsch was cited with improperly backing.
Saturday, 8:19 p.m., at Daggett Drive and West Maumee Avenue, a vehicle driven by Shane Gomez, 48, Archbold, in a right turn onto Maumee Avenue, lost control and ran off the roadway, striking a utility pole. Gomez then fled the scene in the vehicle and parked in the lawn of 894 Daggett Drive. Gomez was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injury; he was cited with DUI.
Sunday, 7:12 p.m., at the on ramp of 24 at Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Chase Sworden, 21, Napoleon, ran off the roadway and struck a sign, causing moderate damage to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 1:12 a.m., at 1088 Dodd St., Austin Pritchard, 30, Napoleon, was charged with misdemeanor assault, aggravated menacing and criminal damaging and taken to CCNO.
Fulton Sheriff
Saturday, 1:40 p.m., on Ohio 66 in German Township, a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Timothy Robertson, 66, Sunbury, Pa., left the western side of the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to rest in a water-filled ditch. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Robertson was taken by ALS-1 EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injury. He was cited with failure to control.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 2:59 p.m., at 1285 Shoop Ave., a southbound vehicle driven by Paul MacDonald, 68, Wauseon, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Tyson Britsch, 19, Wauseon. Damage to MacDonald's vehicle was light, none to Britsch's vehicle. Britsch was cited with failure to allow proper distance between vehicles.
Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 6:33 p.m., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to 1983 Jefferson Ave. for smoke in room 10 at Ranchland. No fire found.
Fire — Wednesday, 6:59 p.m., firefighters from Sherwood Fire Department were called to investigate an odor on Farmer-Mark Road. A small brush fire was causing the odor.
