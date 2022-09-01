Area police reports
State patrol---
Aug. 24, 9:03 a.m., at U.S. routes 6 and 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a southbound Kunkle Farms truck driven by George Kunkle, 23, Alvordton, failed to stop at a traffic light and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Coen Downing, 18, Bryan. Kunkle's vehicle continued off the roadway and overturned. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Kunkle was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Monday, 9:38 p.m., at milepost 2 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mark Jones, 30, Monticello, Fla., was pulling a trailer when one of the trailer tires caught fire. The vehicle was able to pull onto the berm and Jones was able to extinguish the fire, but the vehicle had disabling damage.
Defiance sheriff---
Thursday, 5:48 a.m., on Ridenour Road, south of Scott Road in Farmer Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kamille Yoder, 19, Edgerton, sustained disabling damage when it swerved to miss a dead animal in the roadway, lost control and left the roadway where it snapped a utility pole in two. Yoder was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 12:19 p.m., at CCNO, Justin Lantow, 34, Bryan, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 3:35 p.m., at 1035 Heritage Trail, Ottawa, Cameron Moore, 24, Defiance, was served a warrant from common pleas court and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 6:50 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Kevin Moore Jr., 30, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment and taken to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Sunday, 5:22 p.m., at the roundabout on Ottawa Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Cindy Horsey, 502 Tiedeman Ave., attempted to enter the roundabout and struck a vehicle driven by Jordan Velez, 28, Archbold. Horsey had possible injuries and was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. Both vehicles had light damage, and Horsey was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 7:28 a.m., at Ohio 66 and County Road W in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ethan Whitlock, 19, 1497 Adams Ridge Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Cody Weyandt, 35, Napoleon. Whitlock's vehicle had disabling damage and Weyandt's had moderate damage. Whitlock was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 7:29 a.m., at milepost 46.8 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jacqueline Andonegui, 57, 1111 Wayne Ave., hydroplaned and left the roadway on the south side. The car came to rest in a ditch and had light damage.
Monday, 7:29 a.m., at milepost 49.4 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jaimie Suber, 26, Swanton, sustained light damage when it left the roadway on the south side and came to rest in a ditch.
Monday, 10:05 a.m., at county roads 4 and U in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Amy Parsons, 54, Holland, was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Nathan Siegelin, 23, South Bend, Ind. Siegelin's vehicle had no damage, but Parsons' vehicle had disabling damage. Parsons was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 3:17 p.m., on Ohio 34, east of Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Allyssa Wagner, 16, Holgate, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dalton Palmer, 20, Continental. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Wagner was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 3:20 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Douglas Gibson, 53, Deshler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a cow in the roadway. The cow was owned by Troy Mendoza.
Tuesday, 9:10 a.m., on Ohio 110, at County Road 12 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Bonita Mock, 62, Delta, was pulled off the side of the road to check GPS. The vehicle attempted to re-enter the roadway as a semi, driven by David Aliff, 48, Galivants Ferry, S.C., attempted to pass and the two vehicles collided before leaving the roadway. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Mock was cited for failure to yield.
Napoleon police---
Tuesday, 8:32 p.m., at 319 E. Barnes Ave., Brittany Marroquin, 30, Napoleon, was arrested for assault and criminal damaging.
Fulton sheriff---
Saturday, 8:20 p.m., at County Road B and Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Joel Dupont, 24, Liberty Center, sustained no damage when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.
Wauseon police---
Tuesday, 6:54 p.m., at 117 Beech St., a vehicle driven by Kevin Short, 60, Wauseon, attempted to back and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Billy Eberly, 46, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage and Short was cited for improper backing.
Fires
Defiance---
Monday, 5:54 p.m., firefighters were called to 1712 Maumee Drive for an electrical fire. Upon arrival a branch was observed on fire from an electrical line that had fallen during a storm. Toledo Edison was notified and no fire was detected, just smoke.
Tuesday, 9:55 a.m., firefighters were called to 395 Harding St. for a fire alarm. Firefighters determined that the facility had a faulty fire alarm.
Tuesday, 4:43 p.m., firefighters were called to 544 Haig St. where a stump was discovered on fire and was extinguished.
Tuesday, 6:15 p.m., firefighters were called to 844 N. Clinton St. for a trash fire. Upon arrival firefighters observed a piece of furniture that had been set on fire by children. Firefighters extinguished the fire, and city police were given the report for follow-up.
