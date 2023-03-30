Area police reports
State patrol---
Sunday, 11:57 a.m., at Ohio routes 114 and 66 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Russell Ditto, 61, Ottoville, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Karen Nieto, 57, Grover Hill. Both vehicles had heavy damage and came to rest off the roadway. Nieto was taken by Grover Hill EMS to Van Wert Health Center for suspected minor injuries and was cited for failure to yield.
Defiance sheriff---
March 20, 10:47 a.m., at Wood County Jail, Bowling Green, Joshua Villanueva Sr., 34, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile Probate Court and transferred to CCNO.
March 20, 7:57 p.m., at CCNO, Kurt Peterson, 35, Pioneer, was served two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court for failure to appear.
March 21, 11:45 a.m., at 13536 Fullmer Road, Rhiannon French, 40, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court for failure to appear and was taken to CCNO.
Friday, 9:16 a.m., at 204 N. Washington St. in Van Wert, Nathaniel Thomas, 44, Van Wert, was served a warrant from Defiance Juvenile Probate Court and taken to the court.
Sunday, 5:01 p.m., on Domersville Road, near Brandt Road in Adams Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Karen Riefers, 57, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 11:10 p.m., at 15481 Power Dam Road, Stephen Hawkins, 44, Defiance, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 11:38 a.m., at 500 E. Perry St., Paulding, Adam Wright, 25, Cloverdale, was served a warrant for violation of parole from Defiance County common pleas and transferred to CCNO.
Monday, 11:45 a.m., at 03912 Ohio 2, Bryan, William Lasley, 60, Bryan, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 6:08 p.m., at 09020 Christy Road, Austin Dalton, 21, Defiance, was arrested for criminal damaging and disorderly conduct, and released with summonses.
Tuesday, 2:51 a.m., on Ohio 66, south of Watson Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Holly Greear, 36, Continental, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 4:22 a.m., on Jericho Road, near Price Road in Hicksville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kent Laney, 52, 807 Lincoln Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6:01 a.m., on Ohio 66, south of Flory Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Cory Salisbury, 49, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 10:21 a.m., at 1939 E. Second St., Alex Mowery, 35, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant for violation of a protection order from Defiance Municipal Court and turned over to the Defiance Police Department.
Defiance police---
March 21, 5:01 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Kathy Jewell, 68, 1460 Mustang Drive, was cited for theft and released with a summons.
March 23, 11:01 a.m., at East River Drive and North Clinton Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Jean Howard, 86, 1406 Pinehurst Drive, attempted a right turn and struck a bicycle in the crosswalk driven by Michelle Dobson, 24, 403 Seneca St., causing the cyclist to fall from the bicycle. Dobson was taken by Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Howard's vehicle had no damage and she was cited for failure to yield at the crosswalk.
Friday, 6:57 p.m., at 1759 Arrowhead Court, a 14-year-old juvenile was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center.
Friday, 8:26 p.m., at 119 1/2 E. Sessions St., Jayden Northrup, 18, 218 Corwin St., was arrested for theft and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 10:47 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Jennifer Howell, 48, 304 Hilton St., was cited for theft and released with a summons.
Saturday, 11:36 p.m., at 1995 N. Clinton St., Erin Burns, 49, 1939 E. Second St., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 6:10 a.m., on Hopkins Street, east of Summit Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sean Nelson, 50, 903 Ayersville Ave., struck the rear of a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Alisha Birr, 319 Hopkins St. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Nelson was cited for failure to control and OVI.
Monday, 9:08 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Timothy Hohenberger, 51, no known address, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and released.
Monday, 6:21 a.m., on Baltimore Road, east of Atlantic Drive, a westbound vehicle driven by Eric Gilbert, 56, Russia, sustained light damage when a utility pole broke and fell into the roadway.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 2:01 p.m., on County Road S, just west of County Road 13 in Freedom Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Meredith Zeiter, 20, Liberty Center, traveled left of center and sideswiped a westbound vehicle driven by Nathan Leidigh, 34, Liberty Center. Both vehicles had light damage, and Zeiter was cited for driving left of center.
Monday, 10:26 p.m., on Ohio 18, near County Road 16 in Pleasant Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Anthony Wallace, 17, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:57 a.m., at 8-748 County Road N, Napoleon, Tony Kimpel, 60, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence.
Tuesday, 8:42 a.m., on County Road W, near County Road 3 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Josie Espinoza, 19, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a garbage truck. Espinoza was cited for assured clear distance.
Tuesday, 1:33 p.m., on County Road B, east of County Road 3C in Bartlow Township, the trailer of a westbound MGI Leasing, Inc. semi, driven by Timothy Darling, 23, Park Forest, Ill., sustained light damage when it got stuck on the railroad tracks.
Tuesday, 10:06 p.m., on County Road 24, near County Road W in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Bryce Link, 24, 29216 Defiance-Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 9:09 a.m., at 1819 Oakwood Ave., Paul Goodman, 48, no address given, was arrested on a warrant from Napoleon Municipal Court and handed over to its custody.
Paulding sheriff---
March 22, 7 a.m., on County Road 106, east of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township, an eastbound Enterprise FM Trust vehicle driven by Miguel Carballo, 55, Houston, Texas, crossed over the center line and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Tyler Boreman, 33, Strasburg. Carballo's vehicle had no damage and Boreman's vehicle had moderate damage. Carballo was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 7 a.m., on Ohio 66, north of 01582 Ohio 66 in Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Evan Daniels, 18, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Monday, 5:08 p.m., at county roads 18 and DE in Clinton Township, a northbound Gelco Fleet Trust vehicle driven by Lawrence Langenderfer, 42, Archbold, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sean Stinner, 51, Wauseon. Langenderfer's vehicle then left the roadway on the eastern side of the roadway and struck a rebar post. Stinner's vehicle had moderate damage and Langenderfer's had heavy damage. Langenderfer was cited for assured clear distance.
Wauseon police---
Monday, 4:28 p.m., on North Shoop Avenue, south of East Elm Street, an unidentified northbound vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Tanner Johnson, 29, Yoder, Ind. The unidentified vehicle then immediately left the scene. Johnson's vehicle had light damage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.