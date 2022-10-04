Area police reports
State patrol---
Wednesday, 3:26 p.m., at U.S. 127 and the Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Deborah Conley, 62, Ney, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Linzi Graber, 22, Ney. Conley had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated while a passenger in her vehicle, George Tomlinson, 88, Bryan, was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Health and Wellness Centers (CHWC), Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Graber was taken by Sherwood EMS to CHWC for suspected minor injuries. Graber was cited for failure to yield. Both vehicles had disabling damage.
Friday, 3:14 p.m., at county roads C and 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Harvey Logue, 70, Stryker, was struck by a southbound motorcycle driven by Joseph Relyea, 54, 27881 Ohio 281. Relyea was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Health and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected serious injuries. Logue's vehicle had moderate damage while Relyea's motorcycle had heavy damage.
Defiance sheriff---
Tuesday, 1:41 a.m., at Christy and Breckler roads in Noble Township, Jaylen Rollins, 18, Defiance, was cited for having no operator's license and arrested on a warrant from juvenile/probate court and taken to the juvenile detention center.
Tuesday, 1:11 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Jose Pedroza, 23, Napoleon, turned himself in to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. He appeared before the judge and was taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 5:50 a.m., at 101 Westview Ave., Marietta, Fergusson Harris, 21, Marietta, was served a warrant from common pleas court and transported from Washington County Jail to CCNO.
Thursday, 10:09 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Jacob Sholl, 32, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate/Juvenile Court for failure to appear and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 3:28 p.m., at Ohio 66 and Banner School Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Megan Cordes, 39, Napoleon, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Anastasia Dunno, 18, 27691 Orchard Drive. Both vehicles had disabling damage, and Dunno was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 7:48 p.m., on Harding Road, just north of Garman Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Charles Timbers, 73, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 3:40 p.m., on West High Street, just east of Ruth Ann Drive, a Hillabrand and Sons Construction vehicle driven by Areil Yates, 33, Whitehouse, attempted to back up and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Ivee Boggess, 16, 231 Ruth Ann Drive. Both vehicles had light damage.
Friday, 9:27 a.m., on Clinton Street, just south of Neill Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Robyn Cooper, 45, 1015 W. High St., struck the rear of an Ohio Department of Administrative Services vehicle driven by Nicole Cape, 39, Montpelier. Cape self-transported to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. Cooper's vehicle had moderate damage and Cape's had light damage. Cooper was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 10:49 a.m., at 1698 Cimarron Lane, Rontoy Manning, 40, 1698 Cimarron Lane, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:53 p.m., at 1391 Milwaukee Ave., Henry Butler Jr., 55, 1391 Milwaukee Ave., was cited for disorderly conduct and released with a summons.
Monday, 2:14 p.m., at 1180 N. Clinton St., Alex Metz, 34, Montpelier, was served a warrant from the Henry County Sheriff's Office and taken to CCNO.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 10:30 p.m., on West Joe E. Brown Avenue, Holgate, an eastbound vehicle driven by Taleah Deming, 24, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:29 a.m., on County Road 17 in Freedom Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Katherine Michael, 52, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 5:20 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Benedict Okuley, 62, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 7:46 p.m., on County Road O in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Shiffel, 37, Malinta, sustained light damage when it struck a dog.
Saturday, 9:46 p.m., on County Road S in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Augustine Ybarra, 49, Holgate, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer. Ybarra was treated by Napoleon EMS for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle had disabling damage, and Ybarra was cited for driving under suspension.
Sunday, 2:54 a.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a westbound Ean Holdings, LLC, vehicle driven by Molly Rump, 52, Maumee, sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway on the north side and slid sideways, coming to rest in a dirt mound facing southwest. Rump was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Sunday, 7:49 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, an unidentified westbound vehicle traveled across the center line and sideswiped an eastbound vehicle driven by John Siebert, 46, Holland. Siebert's vehicle had light damage.
Napoleon police---
Friday, 3:37 p.m., at Scott Street and Riverview Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Hazel Martinez, 84, Napoleon, attempted to turn left and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Gary Westhoven, 73, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage, and Martinez was cited for failure to yield.
Sunday, 8:39 p.m., at 524 Raymond St., Martin Suarez, 61, Napoleon, was arrested for aggravated menacing and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 10:36 p.m., at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Chelsey Theisen, 31, Napoleon, was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 11:32 p.m., at CCNO, Martin Suarez, 61, Napoleon, was served a warrant for aggravated menacing.
Paulding sheriff---
Friday, 7:36 a.m., on County Road 162, just west of County Road 87 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Cameron Hudson, 23, Antwerp, sustained disabling damage when it traveled across the center line, left the roadway on the south side and came to rest in a ditch. Passengers, Dokota Johnson, 6, Antwerp, and Danielle Johnson, 9, Antwerp, were treated by Paulding EMS for possible injuries. Hudson was cited for failure to control.
Fulton sheriff---
Friday, 1:41 a.m., on County Road C, east of Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Drenning, 52, Delta, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:50 a.m., on County Road 21, north of U.S. 20A in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Susan Roth, 56, Archbold, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 8:33 a.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road H in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tammy Tanksley, 64, Wauseon, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Marion Evers, 84, Wauseon. Tanksley was taken by ALS 8-2 to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage, and Tanksley was cited for failure to yield.
Archbold police---
Sept. 27, 7:01 a.m., at South Defiance Street and Lugbill Road, a southbound Viking Trucking Inc. vehicle driven by Nickolas Wyse, 25, Archbold, struck the rear of a Star Truck Rental vehicle driven by Berhard Biehl, 58, White Lake, Mich. Biehl was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected serious injuries and Wyse had suspected minor injuries but was not treated. Wyse's vehicle had disabling damage and Biehl's had moderate damage. Wyse was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Williams sheriff---
Wednesday, 10 p.m., on Ohio 15, north of U.S. 127 in Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by David Beville, 38, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 2:49 a.m., on Ohio 34, east of Ohio 576 in Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Allison Brown, 19, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Putnam sheriff---
Saturday, 7:43 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Isaiah Lomeli, 25, Ottawa, crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Cindy Stemen, 41, Leipsic. Lomeli was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay for suspected minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation and marijuana is believed to be a factor.
Fires
Defiance---
Sunday, 2:20 p.m., firefighters responded to a vehicle leaking antifreeze after a motor vehicle accident at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue. Absorbent granules were applied to contain fluid that had gotten into the gutter. Antifreeze was contained to within two feet of the vehicle and did not get into the sewer.
Sunday, 3:11 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 14098 Ohio 66 South. Upon arrival it was noted that a power line on the east side was down and there were several areas of small fires along the ditch. Toledo Edison was notified and firefighters applied foam to the fire which was quickly contained.
