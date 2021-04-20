• Police reports
State Patrol
April 12, 6:40 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Zehr, 42, Van Wert, was northbound when Zehr suffered a medical emergency and went off the roadway, striking a pole. Zehr was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injury. Damage to the vehicle was moderate. Zehr was cited for not wearing a safety restraint.
April 13, 11:54 a.m., at County roads 10 and C in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle, on County Road C, driven by Kayla Shaffer, 24, West Unity, failed to stop at a stop sign, striking a southbound vehicle on County Road 10 driven by Donna McCool, 81, Bryan. McCool's vehicle traveled off the roadway; Shaffer's vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. Both were taken by Williams County EMS to the Community Hospital and Medical Center, Bryan: McCool for suspected serious injury, and Shaffer for suspected minor injury. Shaffer was cited for not yielding at a stop sign. Damage to both vehicles was heavy.
April 13, 12:19 p.m., on U.S. 127 at County Road 232 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Virgina Bear, 19, Stryker, slowed to turn left onto County Road 232 when a vehicle driven by Timothy Matthews, 37, Ney, went left of center and swerved to keep from striking Bear's vehicle. Bear's vehicle came to rest in the roadway; Matthews' vehicle ran off the road and struck a wooden post, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Bear's vehicle had light damage. Matthews was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., on U.S. 127, a vehicle driven by Brett Vonderwell, 22, Delphos, struck telephone wires and continued.
Wednesday, 6:09 p.m., on County Road 179 in Paulding County's Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Codey McClure, 33, Oakwood, attempted to enter the roadway from a private drive when he pulled out in from of a vehicle driven by Luke Weible, 28, Oakwood. Weible's vehicle struck the rear of McClure's vehicle. Moderate damage to Weible's vehicle; heavy damage to McClure's vehicle. McClure was cited with not yielding right of way to oncoming traffic.
Friday, 7:05 a.m., at County Road 13 and U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Brett Nester, 23, Bryan, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Randi Sliter, 42, Hicksville. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Sliter went to the Community Hospital and Medical Center, Bryan, for suspected minor injury. Nester was cited for not yielding at a stop sign.
Saturday, 10:07 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Wilhelm, 33, Jonesville, Mich., struck a couch and ran off the roadway where it came to rest in a field. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Defiance Sheriff
April 13, 1:54 p.m., at Flickinger and Beerbower roads in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Dennis Smith, 68, Bryan, struck a vehicle driven by Marjorie Jones, 70, Bryan, while backing into a private drive. No damage reported to Smith's vehicle; Jones' vehicle had moderate damage. Smith was cited with improper starting and backing.
April 13, 4:12 p.m., at 12379 U.S. 127, a vehicle driven by Kaylie Loveless, 33, Sherwood, was struck from behind while awaiting traffic in a left hand turn by a vehicle driven by Leslie Heilshorn, 55, Paulding. Damage to both vehicles was moderate. Heilshorn was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 5 a.m., on Breckler Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Reyes Ramirez, 49, 4121 East Rolling Meadows, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Wednesday, 7:17 p.m., on Christy Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Delarber, 42, 4607 Christy Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Thursday, 2:48 p.m., on Ohio 15 north of Watson Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Asemaba Idun, 21, Canal Winchester, went left of center and over-corrected and came to rest in a ditch bank. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Idun was treated at the scene for suspected minor injury by Highland Township Fire and Rescue. Idun was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Friday, 3:07 p.m., at Farmer Mark and Lockwood roads, a vehicle driven by Amaya Boyd, 18, 1616 Baringer Road, was stopped to make a left turn when a vehicle driven by Lambertus Vandermade, 40, Sherwood, swerved to miss Boyd's vehicle and struck it from behind. Boyd's vehicle crossed the center line and came to a stop; Vandermade's vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch bank. Damage to Boyd's vehicle was moderate; Vandermade's vehicle had heavy damage. Vandermade was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 3:50 p.m., at Mansfield Road and Ohio 15 in Highland Township, in a left turn onto Mansfield Road, a vehicle driven by Roger Junge, 73, New Bavaria, lost a tire and it rolled into a vehicle driven by Danielle Varner, 36, Oakwood. Moderate damage to Varner's vehicle; damage other than loss of the tire unknown to Junge's vehicle.
Friday, 8:47 p.m, on Ohio 18 just east of Trinity Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Garrett Franz, 29, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Defiance Police
April 12, 11:52 a.m., at Clinton Street and Stadium Drive, a vehicle driven by Betty Anais, 31, 610 Thurston St., was traveling in the inside lane, closest to the median when a vehicle driven by Alexandria Rigg, 18, Bryan, entered Clinton Street and struck Anais' vehicle. Damage was moderate to Rigg's vehicle and light to Anais' vehicle.
Friday, 9:32 a.m., at 1371 Moll Ave., officers served a Defiance Municipal Court warrant to Tony Muldro, 45, and he was taken to the Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 11:36 p.m., at 200 W. Crawford St., Findlay, officers served a Defiance Municipal Court warrant to Logan Owens, 19, 1239 South Jackson St. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:54 p.m., 1410 Jackson Ave., officers were called to an incident of domestic violence, Anthony Roberts, 47, was arrested and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
April 13, 2:20 p.m., on Meuse Argonne Street, a vehicle driven by Jacob Moran, 29, Paulding, was stopped in traffice and was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene before officers could arrive. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Friday, 4:01 p.m., on South Bryan Street, a parked vehicle owned by Jason McCosh, Hicksville, at a private residence was struck by an unknown vehicle. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 8:54 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Alannah Cantu, 21, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Friday, 1:16 a.m., at Railway Avenue and North Wilhelm Street in Holgate, deputies cited Christopher Gray, 24, Hamler, with DUI and driving under suspension.
Saturday, 5:02 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Dalton Iffland, 20, Napoleon, crossed the center line and left the roadway, striking a ditch. Iffland was given an alcohol test. He was taken by Holgate Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injury. Iffland was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control, OVI, open container and underage consumption. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Saturday, 5:27 p.m., at Ohio routes 108 and 281 in Pleasant Township, a motorcycle operated by Andrew Perchkoff, 34, 521 Park Ave., Defiance, turned south onto Ohio 108, failing to yield to oncoming traffic. The motorcycle swerved across the roadway and struck a guardrail on the southeast corner of the intersection. Damage was moderate to the motorcycle.
Saturday, 8:45 p.m., on County Road V in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Sydney Miller, 18, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Sunday, 1:08 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a motorcycle operated by Jeremy A. Heyerly, 22, Moncolva, failed to negotiate a curve and his motorcycle drifted left of center. He struck a small surface ditch and was ejected from the motorcycle. Heyerly was taken by McClure Rescue to St. Luke's Hospital for suspected serious injury. Damage to the motorcycle was heavy. Heyerly was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Sunday, 10:40 p.m., at 200 Washington St., Hamler, deputies were called for domestic violence. Alexander Westrick, 33, Hamler, was arrested and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 11:54 a.m., at 409 Washington St., a vehicle driven by Rebecca Dibble, 68, 12918 Dohoney Road, struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle, owned by Matthew Urban, causing light damage to both vehicles.
Friday, 11:59 a.m., at Hobson and Depot streets, a vehicle driven by Danny Hyatt, 59, Swanton, was struck by a vehicle driven by Emilee Slusser, 18, Bryan. Slusser was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center for treatment of serious injury. Hyatt was treated at the scene, for possible injury, by Napoleon Fire and Rescue. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Slusser was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Saturday, 5:11 p.m., at 179 E. Maumee Ave., officers arrested Mary Alvarez, 56, Napoleon for aggravated menacing.
Saturday, 8:33 p.m., at 2926 Rt. 6 in McClure, officers arrested Robert West, 51, Napoleon on a warrant and took him to CCNO.
Sunday, 2:05 a.m., at 777 Scott St., officers cited Scott Torok, 26, Napoleon for driving under suspension.
Sunday, 5:16 p.m., at 485 N. Perry St., in a traffic stop, officers cited Shawn Curtzwiler, 23, Holgate, for marijuana paraphernalia.
Paulding Sheriff
Sunday, 8 a.m., on County Road 205 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Karissa Lucas, 21, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 11:57 a.m., on Shoop Avenue a vehicle driven by Kayle Vanpelt, 23, Archbold, attempted to traverse two lanes of traffic from one private drive to another when the vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Lindsay Lotz, 26, Napoleon. Vanpelt was cited with failure to yield from a private drive. Damage Lotz’ vehicle was light; none reported for Vanpelt’s vehicle.
Thursday, 2:27 p.m., on North Ottokee Street, a vehicle driven by Kathleen Wesche, 44, Wauseon, stopped in traffic to make a left turn when a vehicle driven by John Felix, 60, Fayette, struck the back of Wesche’s vehicle. Felix was cited with assured clear distance ahead. Damage to the vehicles was moderate.
• Fire
Miller City
Fire — Friday, 3:20 p.m., at 15195 Ohio 15 in Miller City, firefighters from the Miller City Fire Department were called to fire in a wooded area.
McClure
Fire — Monday, 3:02 p.m., on County Road 7, McClure Fire was called for a fire caused by arcing power lines that had fallen on a metal roof. All occupants of the building had gotten out safely. Liberty Center Fire was called for mutual aid.
