• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 6:55 a.m., on County Road 13 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Craig Bailey, 44, West Unity, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:55 a.m., at milepost 7 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Patricia Zurbrugg, 64, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a turkey.
Wednesday, 4:14 p.m., on County Road D in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Arden Wheeler, 18, Bryan, was struck by a vehicle driven by Nelson Hershberger, 34, Hicksville, and caused heavy damage to both vehicles. Wheeler was treated by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries and cited for failure to yield right of way.
Wednesday, 7:12 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Lucas Leonard, 23, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 9:20 a.m., at milepost 11 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Steven Moeller, 65, Maria Stein, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 12:08 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Hilton, 58, New Bavaria, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 3:34 p.m, at 665 Perry St., David Ysasaga, 68, Emory Street, was issued a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court. He paid his bond and was released.
Monday, 5:45 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, 42, Findlay, was issued a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 7:50 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, 44, Dohoney Road, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 3:05 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Defiance Common Pleas warrants were served to: Duane White, 62, Fayette; Toby Walters, 24, Sherwood; Bobby Hunt, 39, Ayersville Avenue; Harold Blankenbeckler, 61, Ottawa Avenue; and Alexis Lemons, 26, Findlay.
Friday, 9:53 a.m., at 125 W. Livingston St., Celina, Jordan Vickery, 38, Van Wert, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance Common Pleas.
Defiance Police
Nov. 14, 12:32 p.m., in the roundabout at Palmer and Woodhurst drives, a vehicle driven by Helen Rowe, 56, 903 Ayersville Ave., drove on the wrong side of the road, struck the curb in the roundabout and continued through the roundabout, coming to a stop on Palmer Drive. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident. Rowe was cited for a violation of one way street and rotary traffic. Her vehicle had heavy damage.
Wednesday, 7:16 a.m., on South Clinton Street at Riverside Cemetery, a vehicle driven by Jacqueline Jones, 65, 105 Monterey Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 4:14 p.m., on Clinton Street southbound on the Purple Heart Bridge, a vehicle driven by Ronald Zachrich, 69, 28596 Steinmaier Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jacob Wolfe, 24, 1145 Wayne Ave., causing light damage to Wolfe's vehicle. Zachrich was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 5:37 p.m., on Ohio 109 south of Ohio 281 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Ronkeith Ward, 87, Malinta, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 5:39 p.m., on County Road T in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Karin Price, 59, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:58 p.m., on County Road V in Washington Township, a semi driven by Lyle Hartman, 60, Liberty Center, on attempting to back into a drive was struck by a vehicle driven by Karen Delonge, 55, Liberty Center. Delonge's vehicle had heavy damage and the semi had light damage. Delonge was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 11:27 a.m., at 276 Patricia Ave., Brandon Curtzwiler, 40, no known address, was arrested on a warrant from the Henry County Sheriff's Office and transported there.
Wednesday, 9:11 p.m., at 500 Glenwood Ave., a vehicle driven by Gerald Lindhorst, 70, Napoleon, backed out of a parking spot and struck a moving vehicle driven by Ella Rausch, 17, Napoleon. Rausch's vehicle had heavy damage and Lindhorst's had light damage.
Thursday, 4:12 p.m., at 630 Stout St. unit 4, Kyle McCabe, 30, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Napoleon Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 9:35 p.m., at West Clinton and Scott streets, Zavier Delaney, 18, Napoleon, was charged with crossing over marked lanes and DUI.
Friday, 2:18 a.m., at 1270 Independence Drive, Faheem Calvin Jr., 26, Toledo, was charged with OVI and taken to CCNO.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 7:13 p.m., at 1130 Shoop Ave., a southbound vehicle driven by David Smith, 74, Wauseon, attempted a left turn and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Joseph Mayer, 24, Whitehouse. Smith's vehicle had heavy damage and Mayer's had moderate damage. Smith was cited with an improper left turn.
