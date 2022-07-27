Area police reports:
State patrol---
Sunday, 7:42 p.m., at milepost 23 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Toben Stark, 33, Napoleon, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Friday, 1:04 p.m., on Ohio 18, west of Clearview Drive in Hicksville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Christopher Stairhime, 29, Hicksville, attempted to back up and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Christian Roberts, 25, Butler, Ind. Both vehicles had light damage and Stairhime was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Defiance police---
Thursday, 7:15 a.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a northbound vehicle on Clinton Street driven by Crystal Salaz, 38, 190 Lakeview Drive, made a right turn onto Second Street and struck a bicycle driven by Lucas Pratt, 18, 720 Jefferson Ave. Pratt was traveling north along Clinton Street on the sidewalk and did not yield to Salaz's vehicle as he entered the crosswalk. Pratt was treated by Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for reckless operation.
Thursday, 8:14 p.m., at Carpenter and Elliott roads, a northbound vehicle driven by Ariane Dowell, 49, 1225 Carpenter Road, drove off the east side of the road, struck a road sign and left the scene on foot. Dowell was cited for driving upon the right side of the roadway. The vehicle had disabling damage.
Monday, 5:29 p.m., at Second and Auglaize streets, a J&M cab driven by Brian Eitniear, 43, 311 Aspen Terrace, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lori Saxman, 53, 1718 Delaware Court. The cab had light damage and Saxman's vehicle had moderate damage. Eitniear was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 9:48 p.m., at 100-B E. Maumee Ave., Glenn Miller, 44, Napoleon, was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Paulding sheriff---
Friday, 4:05 p.m., at Ohio 49 and U.S. 24 in Carryall Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Jones, 34, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Tyne Schlegel, 28, Paulding. Schlegel and passengers, Taelyn Etzler, 18, Paulding, and Aylen Schlegel, 7, Paulding, were taken by Antwerp EMS to Parkview Regional Medical Center for possible injuries. Jones was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., on County Road 424, east of Township Road 226 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joseph Rooks, 65, Cecil, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 2:03 p.m., at County Road 106 and Ohio 49 in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Rhonda Whitacre, 61, Van Wert, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by David Dinius, 56, Markle, Ind. Both vehicles had light damage. Whitacre was cite for assured clear distance ahead and Dinius was cited for no tail lights/license plate light.
Fire:
Farmer — Tuesday, 3:25 p.m., at Huber and Farmer Mark roads Sherwood Fire Department was dispatched for a possible barn fire, with Farmer Township Fire Department as mutual aid. Upon arrival a controlled burn was underway of a 40X40 shed that was away from any other buildings. Smoke was impeding traffic, but not other problems. At 3:45 p.m., Farmer firefighters returned to station.
