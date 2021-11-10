State Patrol
Friday, 9:09 a.m., on County Road 13 in Williams County’s Center Township, a vehicle driven by Teresa Ayers, 59, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 10:56 p.m., at milepost 6 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Hunter Franklin, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it ran off the roadway, came back onto the roadway and overturned, skidding off the other side of the roadway. Franklin has suspected minor injuries but was not treated or transported. He was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 1 a.m., at milepost 8 on Ohio 2 in Williams County’s Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Crystal Molina, 32, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 12:41 p.m., at milepost 24 on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a semi driven by Edward Soto, 65, Louisville, Ky., in the eastbound lanes attempted to change lanes and struck a Jewell grain truck driven by Brandon Greiner, 36, Defiance, and Greiner's vehicle struck a guardrail. Greiner was taken by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Greiner's vehicle had heavy damage and Soto's vehicle continued eastbound without stopping. The crash is still under investigation.
Saturday, 1:59 p.m., on County Road J just west of County Road 13 in Williams County's Jefferson Township, a vehicle driven by Craig Koeppe, 70, Wauseon, went off the roadway, struck a traffic sign and a utility pole before overturning. The vehicle had heavy damage. Koeppe was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 7:02 a.m., on milepost 11 on Ohio 2 in Fulton County’s Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Carl Hamilton, 62, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:26 p.m., on County Road 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Thomas Sieradzki, 32, Montpelier, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 4, 11:33 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas were served to Thomas McMichael, 32, Cecil, and Gretchen Nagel, 44, Defiance.
Nov. 4, 3:27 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Jordan Bowers, 21, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Nov. 4, 3:53 p.m., at 9157 Anderson Road, Mark Center, John Budd, 34, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 3:45 a.m., at 13536 Fullmer Road, Philip Hoberty, 38, same address, was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 7:20 p.m., at 290 E. Main St., Ney, Audreanna Kates, 31, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 6:18 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., John Phillips, 31, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Juvenile and Probate Division of the Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 8:47 a.m., at 2180 Royal Oak Ave., Jordan Gonzales, 31, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 9:25 a.m., at 1114 Ottawa Ave., Bobby Hunt, 39, 1380 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Fulton Sheriff
Saturday, 4:15 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Gonzales, 20, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 1:16 a.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Shawna Banks, 45, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 5:52 a.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a vehicle driven by Kayleigh Pace, 19, Perrysburg, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:51 p.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a vehicle driven by Craig Crawford, 58, Mishawaka, Ind., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon Police
Sunday, 12:21 p.m., at Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Sheila Valderrama, 33, Delta, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by James Hambrick, 61, Grand Rapids, and both vehicles sustained light damage.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 4:48 p.m., at 09406 Trinity Road, firefighters from Noble Township were called for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, firefighters observed that Jim Meyers, same address, had parked the combine alongside the roadway. The engine and cab were fully engulfed in fire. Meyers had parked the combine when he saw smoke and exited the vehicle. He was not injured. Firefighter easily extinguished the fire but it appeared the combine was a total loss.
