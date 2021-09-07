• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 2:48 p.m., on East Second Street in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Ruby Borchardt, 20, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Maria Pagan, 53, 6909 N. Ohio 66 Lot 11, causing light damage to both vehicles. Borchardt was cited with failure to maintain clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 11:09 p.m., at 114 N. Harrison St., Chase Lambert, 24, Edgerton, was cited for disorderly conduct and released.
Friday, 9 a.m., on Ridenour Road just south of Scott Road in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Ryan Chaney, 41, Bryan, sustained light damage after striking a dog.
Friday, 2:18 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, three individuals were served warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas: Steven Carmicle, 57, Shepherdsville, Ky., for aggravated possession of drugs and identity fraud; Johnathan Wells, 25, Hicksville, for aggravated trafficking in drugs; and Adam Mason, 23, Fayette, for two counts of failure to appear.
Friday, 8:25 p.m., on Cicero Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Gladys Schooley, 62, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 7:57 p.m., on County Road B in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Gregory Ellerbrock, 18, Leipsic, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Saturday, 12:28 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Derek Angelone, 24, 757 Burning Tree Drive, Defiance, went off the north side of the road, over-corrected, went over the center line and off the south side of the road, over-correcting a second time and overturning several times before coming to rest on its side. The vehicle had damage and Angelone had possible injuries but was not treated. Angelone was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 10:47 p.m., at Ohio routes 281 and 109 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Ty Carrizales, 17, Hamler, struck a vehicle driven by Terry Gobrogge, 29, Leipsic. Taylor Gobrogge, 25, Leipsic, passenger in Gobrogge's vehicle, was taken by Malinta EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Carrizales' vehicle had heavy damage and Gobrogge's had moderate damage. Carrizales was cited with running a stop sign and Gobrogge was cited with not wearing a restraint device.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 5:55 p.m., at 480 Harmony Drive, a northbound vehicle on Glenwood Avenue, driven by John Rothman, 29, Napoleon, attempted a left turn onto Harmony Drive when the vehicle left the roadway, struck the curb, drove into the private lawn of 480 N. Harmony Drive, exited and left the scene. The vehicle had heavy damage, and Rothman was arrested on suspicion of OVI and cited with failure to control.
Friday, 2:07 p.m., at 1588 Ohio 108, Wauseon, Zachary Strall, 25, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 3:54 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Felesha McMahon, 28, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant. She posted bond and was released.
Sunday, 3:55 p.m., at 210 Pontious Place, Edward Bevelhymer, 65, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Monday, 12:11 a.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Owen Basinger, 19, Deshler, was arrested for a failure to appear. He posted bond and was released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.