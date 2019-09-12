• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 3:35 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Williams County’s Springfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Alexander Hardy, 18, Stryker, went off the right side of the roadway striking a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Hardy was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable care.
Tuesday, 4:31 p.m., in Defiance County’s Richland Township, Troy Rupp, 46, 1571 Westgate Drive, Defiance, attempted to pull from a private drive to go east on Ohio 18. His vehicle was struck by the eastbound vehicles driven by Joseph Basden, 21, Gibsonburg, and Tara Tietje, 22, Deshler. Damage was heavy to all three vehicles. Rupp and Tietje were transported by Richland EMS to Mercy Hospital, Defiance. Rupp was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Defiance Police
Monday, 11:32 a.m., at North Clinton Street and Stadium Drive, a northbound vehicle driven Katelyn Moreno, 28, Holgate, and a westbound vehicle driven by Christine Allan, 39, 13640 Oris Ave., Defiance, collided in the intersection. Damage was heavy to the Moreno vehicle and moderate to the Allan vehicle. Moreno, Allan, and Kelsey Wayne, 27, Holgate, a passenger in the Moreno vehicle, were treated at the scene by Defiance Fire and Rescue.
Monday, 9:39 p.m., Phillip Lopez, Jr., 32, was charge with OVI, child endangerment, failure to reinstate his license, and possessing drug abuse instruments following a driving complaint on Domersville Road and East River Drive.
Tuesday, 4:22 p.m., Christopher Hocking, 18, Toledo, was charged with public indecency at Kroger. He was transported to CCNO.
Tuesday, 2:46 p.m., at Second and Upton streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicole Marzan, 24, 140 W. Pinewood Ave., Defiance, and a southbound vehicle driven by Arion Hamman, 21, 1744 Ohio 281, Defiance, collided in the intersection. Damage was heavy to the Marzan vehicle, and moderate to the Hamman vehicle. Hamman was cited for a stop sign violation.
Tuesday, 8:48 p.m., Michael Hernandez, 57, address unavailable, was charged with disorderly conduct following an incident at Shell, 1163 S. Clinton St. He was released with a citation.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 11:13 a.m., following the execution of a search warrant at 4105 Timberlane, Richard Wilson, 70, and Suzette Lavon, 52, of that address were charged with obstruction of justice. Located at that address was Brock Parks, 33, of Defiance, who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Defiance Common Pleas Court. All three were transported to CCNO.
Friday, 2:58 p.m., Gregory Meyer, 27, of Defiance, was arrested on a charge of voyeurism at 9715 Rosedale Rd., Hicksville.
Sunday, 6:55 a.m., Colton Meyer, 28, of Mark Center, was arrested on a charge of theft following an incident at Deerfoot and Ohio 15.
Sunday, 9:18 a.m., a warrant was served to Brock Parks, 33, Defiance, at CCNO.
Sunday, 9:19 a.m., a warrant was served to Derek Sharp, 29, Sherwood, at CCNO.
Sunday, 9:22 a.m., a warrant out of Defiance Common Pleas Court, was served to Brock Parks, 33, Defiance, at CCNO.
Sunday, 10:36 a.m., Erika Veith, 33, Defiance was charged with the endangerment of children and taken to CCNO following a disturbance at 27488 Ayersville Road.
Sunday, 8:10 p.m., following a pursuit on U.S. 127 and Baker Road, Joshua Burgess, 27, Bryan, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Williams County. He was also charged with failure to comply and obstruction of official business. Traffic citations were fictitious plates, no operator’s license, and two headlights required. He was taken to CCNO.
Henry County
Tuesday, 6:52 a.m., on Henry County Road 424 in Liberty Township, an eastbound motorcycle driven by Kimberly Gerken, 42, Napoleon, was struck by a deer which caused Gerken to lay down the motorcycle. Damage was light to the motorcycle. Gerken was transported by private vehicle to Henry County Hospital.
Tuesday, 9:03 p.m., on Henry County Road X in Freedom Township, Brogan Vance, 26, 411 Seneca St., Defiance, was driving southwest when he struck a cow in the roadway. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
