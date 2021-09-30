• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 1:57 p.m., at Township Road 48 and County Road 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a semi driven by Henry Clothier, 56, North Wilkesboro, N.C., on making a right turn, struck two road signs with the trailer and then got stuck in a ditch. No damage to the vehicle, but Clothier was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 3:01 p.m., at Ohio 15 and Carter Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Emma Hanel, 18, 14768 Ohio 111, was struck by a vehicle driven by Kandy Martinez, 44, 904 Greenbriar Lane, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Martinez was treated at the scene by Defiance City EMS for possible injuries. Hanel was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Thursday, 7:36 p.m., at Harris and Hagy roads in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Ronnie Retcher, 69, 26611 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, struck a vehicle driven by Patricia Hawkins, 38, Continental, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Both individuals, and a passenger Christina Retcher, 55, same address as Retcher, were treated by Richland Township EMS at the scene for possible injuries. Retcher was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Friday, 3:46 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Eric Dearth, 45, 15185 County Road 263, sustained light damage upon striking a deer.
Friday, 10:20 p.m., on Canal Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Ulises Chagoyan, 27, 295 Blanchard Drive, ran off the roadway and struck a tree, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Chagoyan was taken by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 8:54 p.m., on U.S. 127 at milepost one in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Bruce Vanarsdalen, 51, West Unity, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 20, 10:39 a.m., at 221 N. Clinton St., Defiance, Joshua Foster, 36, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and the Defiance Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Sept. 20, 11:48 p.m., at 20289 Scott Road, Defiance, Derrek Sharp, 31, Sherwood, was cited with disorderly conduct and released.
Sept. 22, 11:41 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Eric Harper, 53, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas for violation of terms and conditions of a bond.
Thursday, 3:53 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, warrants on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas were served to: Augustine Chapa, 34, Wauseon, for aggravated trafficking in drugs; Tyler Moss, 33, Bryan, for aggravated trafficking in drugs; Dylan Brown, 25, Defiance, for felonious assault and aggravated burglary; Leviticus Magitte, 28, Defiance, for attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary; Ralph Gipple, 56, Hicksville, for aggravated trafficking in drugs; and Christopher Gerdeman, 58, Defiance, for menacing by stalking and violation of a protections order.
Thursday, 7:47 a.m., on Spencerville Road just east of the Ohio-Indiana State Line Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Hope Davis, 20, Fort Wayne, sustained moderate damage when it went left of center, ran off the roadway and struck two road signs. Davis was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 6:57 a.m., at Domersville Road and Arps Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Tyler Boyers, 26, 44 Hickory St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 9:56 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Alex Zuver, 24, Montpelier, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 2:15 p.m., on County Road 424 at U.S. 127 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Gregor McCullough, 27, Louisville, Ky., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by David Theis, 62, Cecil, and caused light damage to both vehicles. Theis was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Sunday, 10:37 p.m., at 19492 Ohio 637, in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, Corey Rodriguez, 44, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Common Pleas Juvenile and Probate Division and taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Friday, 6:46 a.m., at 2346 S. Clinton St., a vehicle driven by Antonia Rose, 47, 13314 Ohio 111, sustained light damage when it struck two deer.
Saturday, 10:31 a.m., at 533 Tiedeman Ave., Ruben Ybara, 56, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:40 a.m., at 515 Hopkins St., Megan Egnor, 31, 900 Anthony Wayne Blvd., Heid Ramon, 38, 1586 Westgate Drive, and Amanda Ross, 42, Hicksville, were cited with disorderly conduct.
Monday, 3:41 p.m., at The Barn in Liberty Center, Napoleon PD met arresting authorities for the exchange of Grace Blochowski, 20, Toledo, after she was arrested on a Napoleon City warrant. She was then taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 4:48 p.m., on Wabash Street in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Stacy Williams, 43, Liberty Center, backed from a private drive into a moving vehicle driven by Chinemerem Odibe, 34, Weston, and caused light damage to both vehicles. Williams was cited with improper starting and backing.
Tuesday, 5:46 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Rodrigo Vega, 37, 14445 Power Dam Road, Defiance, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer. Vega was taken by Holgate Fire and Rescue to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Wednesday, 7:14 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Beason, 30, Grand Rapids, struck the rear of an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene after the incident. Beason's vehicle had light damage.
Wednesday, 7:24 a.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 65 in McClure, a vehicle driven by Thomas Toland, 49, 1725 E. Second St., Defiance, struck a vehicle driven by Marivel Kryder, 60, McClure. Kryder's vehicle had heavy damage and Toland's had moderate damage. Kryder was cited with OVI.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 4:33 p.m., at 1319 Ottawa Ave., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called for a grass fire. Upon arrival they observed smoldering mulch which required water to put out the small burn.
Fire — Monday, 5:33 p.m., at Elliott Road and North Clinton Street, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called for a vehicle fire following a traffic collision. Arriving on scene it was observed that one vehicle was smoking in a three vehicle accident. That vehicle had radiator fluid leak and was cleaned with floor dry, no fire was found.
Fire — Monday, 10:12 p.m., at 13775 Watson Road, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were dispatched to a large open burn. When arriving on scene, the firefighters observed that the occupant at the address had cut down a large pine and burned it and the fire got out of control. Occupant was educated about open burn regulations and fire was put out. Occupant was issued a verbal warning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.