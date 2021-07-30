• Police reports
State Police
July 22, 5:47 p.m., at Ohio routes 191 and 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Cheston Barkell, 37, Cheyenne, Wyo., was struck by a semi driven by Charles McBride, 57, Prairie, Wis. Barkell's vehicle then continued off the roadway until striking a road sign and a guy wire. Heavy damage reported of both vehicles when Barkell failed to stop at a stop sign. Barkell was taken by Williams County EMS to Bryan Community Health and Wellness Centers for suspected minor injury.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 4:50 p.m., at Clinton and Sessions streets, a vehicle driven by Brian Walters, 43, 742 Deerwood Drive, caused a chain reaction accident when it struck a vehicle from the rear driven by Tami Pontious, 56, 213 Melody Lane, which then struck a vehicle in the rear driven by Carlos Marroquin, 42, 1056 Clinton St. Heavy damage reported of Walters' vehicle and light damage of the other two. Walters was cited for failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Monday, 3:06 a.m., at 808 Jackson Ave. in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Cory Loftin, 38, 214 Clinton St. Apt. 4, struck a parked vehicle head on, causing the parked vehicle to move into another vehicle. Loftin's vehicle then spun clockwise and struck a utility pole before coming to rest. Loftin fled the scene on foot before law enforcement and EMS arrived. He reportedly had minor injuries from the accident. Heavy damage to all three vehicles; Loftin was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.
Tuesday, 11:48 a.m., at Clinton Street and Elliot Road, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Hertzfeld-Belcher, 43, Jeromesville, sustained light damage when struck from the rear by Brittany Marroquin, 29, Liberty Center. Marroquin was cited for failure to allow clear distance between vehicles.
Hicksville Police
July 23, 8:26 a.m., at 345 Chicago Ave., a vehicle driven by Mason Meyer, 26, Ottawa, struck a vehicle driven by Jacob Nolt, 32, Hicksville.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:06 p.m., on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Bert Cummins, 48, Lima, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 12:22 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Hillary Stachurski, 26, 700 Ralston Ave. Apt. 102, went off the roadway and came to rest off the roadway. Stachurski was taken to Henry County Hospital by Napoleon Fire and Rescue for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle had heavy damage, and Stachurski was cited for operating without reasonable control.
Wednesday, 8:22 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., Brittany Phillips, 27, Toledo, was cited for fictitious plates and operating without a driver's license.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 10 a.m., at 204 S. Main St. in Grover Hill, a vehicle driven by Dade Sanders, 18, Grover Hill, side-swiped a parked vehicle and broke the mirror. Moderate damage reported of both vehicles. Sanders was cited with failure to control vehicle.
Thursday, 5:33 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Shuherk, 29, Payne, sustained moderate damage after striking a fox.
Wauseon Police
Tuesday, 7:52 p.m., at Glenwood Avenue and Linfoot Street, a vehicle driven by Collin Twigg, 16, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kayla Kunar, 18, Delta. Heavy damage was reported of Twigg's vehicle and light damage of Kunar's. Twigg was cited with failure to allow clear distance between vehicles. Kunar was taken to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries.
