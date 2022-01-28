• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 1:58 p.m., at Ohio 18 and U.S. 127 in Sherwood, an eastbound vehicle driven by Daniel Cook, 82, 422 Nicholas St., Defiance, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Kevin Norden, 59, 23233 Flory Road. Cook was taken by Sherwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries and Norden had possible injuries but was untreated. Cook's vehicle had disabling damage and Norden's had moderate damage. Cook was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 10:28 a.m., at Ohio 15 and Airport Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Tiera Clark, 29, Ney, sustained light damage to the hood when a bungee strap from an unidentified vehicle struck it.
Defiance Police
Monday, 12:20 p.m., at 343 Northwood Drive, a vehicle driven by Roy Williams, 86, 327 Northwood Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Nathan Keyes, 22, Oakwood, and both vehicles sustained light damage. Williams was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 5:03 p.m., at 189 Thomas Ave., Micheal Myerholtz, 53, Napoleon, was arrested for aggravated menacing and using a weapon while intoxicated.
