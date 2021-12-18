• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 12, 7:05 p.m., on County Road 20 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Massimo Fabiano, 52, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 2:40 p.m., at Defiance-Ayersville Pleasant Bend and Shindler roads in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Wachtman, 23, 27012 Shindler Road, struck a vehicle driven by David Dominique, 72, 26698 Shindler Road, causing light damage to both vehicles. Dominique had suspected minor injuries but was not treated. A passenger in Dominique's vehicle, Sherrin Dominique, 69, same address, was taken by Defiance EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Wachtman was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Tuesday, 4:20 p.m., at milepost 18 on U.S. 6 and County Road 18 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Arizona Harris, 25, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it made a wide turn and left the roadway, striking a ditch. Harris was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Wednesday, 5:50 p.m., on Evansport Road in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Denise Bockelman, 52, 20509 Schick Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:38 a.m., at milepost 6 on U.S. 127 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Brenda Schang, 57, Fayette, struck a vehicle driven by Chun Suydam, 64, West Unity, causing light damage to both vehicles. Schang was cited for violating rules governing overtaking another vehicle.
Thursday, 11:33 p.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Darla Winnie, 57, Ney, struck a vehicle driven by Steven Bell, 46, Hicksville, and caused heavy damage to both vehicles. Both individuals were take by Williams County EMS to Community Health and Wellness Centers-Bryan for suspected minor injuries. Winnie was cited with failure to yield at a posted stop sign.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 10, 7:44 a.m., at 20247 Switzer Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lindsey Stehulak, 35, 21707 Roehrig Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:31 a.m., on U.S. 127 south of Ohio 249 in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Paula Shafer, 54, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 3:18 p.m., at Ohio 15 and Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Washington Township, Cameron Moore, 24, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 8:38 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, warrants were served for: Jeffrey Dennison, 47, Paulding, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas; and Suzette Lavon, 54, Defiance, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 10:32 a.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Timothy Bower, 43, Delta, was arrested for theft and released.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 7:40 a.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Gary Pennell, 65, Whitehouse, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6:29 p.m., at 210 S. Damascus St., Liberty Center, Tesha Brown, 20, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 6 p.m., on County Road 138 in Jackson Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Robert Cox, 67, 19906 Ohio 111, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., on Ohio 637 just south of County Road 108 in Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Shelby Carlisle, 30, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 11:51 p.m., at 112 Depot St., a vehicle driven by Jordan Kopietz, 30, Metamora, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the building at the address. The suspect then fled the area and was found in the 200 block of South Brunell Street. Damage to the vehicle was moderate and Kopietz was cited with failure to control.
• Fire
Farmer
Fire — Thursday, 3:35 p.m., at 3729 Cemetery Road in Farmer Township, firefighters from Farmer Township and Hicksville fire departments were called for a structure fire. When Farmer Township firefighters arrived on scene they observed a small 12' X 14' shed was on fire and called off mutual aid with Hicksville. By 3:50 p.m., the fire was extinguished. At 4:20 p.m., Farmer Township terminated command and returned to the station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.