• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 4, 11:46 a.m., at County Roads 16 and F in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a semi driven by Hassan Aidrus, 33, Waite Park, Minn., struck a truck driven by Jebediah Reeves, 19, Wauseon, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and strike a stop sigh, then a house and a tree before coming to rest. Heavy damage to both vehicles and Reeves was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Aidrus was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Oct. 5, 12:36 p.m., at milepost 20 on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Martin Villarea, 52, Pharr, Texas, blew a tire and jack-knifed, then slid off the side of the road, with moderate damage to the vehicle.
Oct. 5, 2:42 p.m., at milepost 32 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Adams Township, an unidentified vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by David Ahleman, 51, Liberty Center, causing light damage to the rear of Ahleman's vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:50 p.m., on County Road 16 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Kayce Miller, 25, Bryan, sustained light damage upon striking a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 3:58 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Bernardo Ajanel, 27, Hicksville, drove off the roadway when Ajanel fell asleep; the vehicle struck a utility pole and caused heavy damage to the vehicle. Ajanel was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville for suspected minor injuries. He was cited with failure to control.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 6:25 p.m., at 610 S. East St., McClure, Jered Evearitt, 31, McClure, was arrested on a warrant from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction-Columbus, and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 2:42 p.m., at 00453 County Road V2 in Liberty Township, Macario Cuevas, 49, Liberty Center, was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 8:02 p.m., on County Road 21 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Hurst, 40, Archbold, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Saturday, 9:07 p.m., at 814 Ohio 18, Bartlow Township, Brian Loe, 36, North Baltimore, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 7:30 a.m., at milepost 42.6 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Marilyn Brown-Moorer, 50, Southfield, Mich., sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Sunday, 7:09 p.m., at 00229 County Road P1, McClure, Erika Hernandez, 28, Archbold, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 8:17 p.m., on County Road M in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Ryan Thompson, 33, Grelton, swerved to miss a dog and ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing heavy damage. Thompson was treated at the scene for possible injuries by Damascus Township EMS.
Monday, 8:53 a.m., at Depot and Union streets in McClure, a vehicle driven by Jason Brown, 43, McClure, backed into a vehicle driven by Baylee Curtis, 20, Liberty Center, causing light damage to both vehicles. Brown was cited with improper starting and backing.
Monday, 9:29 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Haley Ketcham, 18, 858 Regonda Drive, Defiance, had mechanical failing and left the roadway, striking a ditch and then a post. The vehicle continued westbound, reentered the roadway and struck a telephone pedestal before coming to rest on the north side of the roadway. The vehicle had moderate damage.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 5:58 p.m., at 334 E. Main St., Julius Fonseca Jr., 56, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence.
Fulton Sheriff
Sunday, 4:07 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road AC in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Gerald Weber, 79, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Chelsea Castill, 28, Wauseon, causing light damage to both vehicles. Weber was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wauseon Police
Saturday, 8:37 a.m., at 1168 Apache Drive, an unidentified vehicle struck a light pole and drove away from the scene of the accident. Officers were able to retrieve information from a passenger side bumper molding and the vehicle is identified as a Toyota RAV4 between the years of 2013-19.
