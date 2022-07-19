• Area police reports
State Patrol---
July 12, 10:32 a.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jessica Northrup, 34, Montpelier, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Ryan Richards, 19, Sherwood, when Richards' vehicle turned left in front of her vehicle. Northrup was treated by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Richards was cited for failure to yield when turning left.
July 12, 5:55 p.m., at Ohio routes 2 and 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kristina Phipps, 58, Bryan, attempted a left turn and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Norris, 30, Montpelier. Phipps' vehicle had moderate damage and Norris' vehicle had disabling damage. Phipps was cited for failure to yield when turning left.
Friday, 5:06 a.m., at milepost 13 on Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tracy Valentine, 46, Montpelier, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 4:44 p.m., at milepost 13 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Emily Chapin, 33, Edon, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Saturday, 12:28 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Hicksville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Edmond Piper, 56, Stryker, was disabled when it caught on fire and was engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported.
Defiance Sheriff---
July 11, 3:35 p.m., on Ohio 18, about 500 feet from the intersection of Ohio 15 in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Grace Rex, 19, 06909 Ohio 66, sustained moderate damage when it struck a car jack in the roadway.
Wednesday, 10:10 p.m., on Ohio 111, north of Hammersmith Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ilias Kalessis, 21, 1855 E. Second St., sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Friday7, 12:59 p.m., on Ohio 49, north of Buckskin Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Paulette Campbell, 44, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Defiance Police---
Thursday, 8:40 a.m., a Fifth Street and Harrison Avenue, a bicycle driven by Steven Fitch, 20, 1010 Harrison Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Jodi Ripke, 50, Fort Wayne. Fitch was treated by Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries and was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign. Ripke's vehicle had light damage and Fitch's bicycle had disabling damage.
Thursday, 7:01 p.m., on Ottawa Avenue, south of Greenbriar Lane, a southbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Geissinger, 20, Sherwood, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ashley Helland, 30, Leipsic, and caused light damage to both vehicles. Geissinger was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 7:52 p.m., at 1035 Heritage Trail, Ottawa, Sonny Olivo, 29, Leipsic, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and he was taken to CCNO.
Friday, 5:34 p.m., at Clinton Street and River Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Virgil Ridgway, 30, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Mariah Draine, 20, 906 Dotterer St. Draine's vehicle had light damage. Ridgway's vehicle had no damage and he was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 5:47 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Third Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Daniel Miller, 22, Lyons, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Abraham Jimenez, 21, Napoleon. Miller was treated by Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries and both vehicles had disabling damage. Jimenez was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Sunday, 5:28 p.m., at Second and Clinton streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Chasity Lindeman, 30, 1023 Ottawa Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Paul Valdez, 67, 125 E. Broadway St. Both vehicles had light damage and Lindeman was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Henry Sheriff---
Thursday, 8:21 p.m., on County Road Z in Flatrock Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Charles Eberle, 53, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 3:29 p.m., at 734 U.S. 6, McClure, Jerrd Evearitt, 32, McClure, was arrested on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 3:54 p.m., at Ohio 34 and County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Rickena Bowman, 54, Lebanon, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Matthew Coulter, 35, Wauseon, and both vehicles had disabling damage. Coulter had possible injuries but was not treated. Bowman was taken by Ridgeville EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional for possible injuries. Passenger in Bowman's vehicle were also transported to ProMedica Defiance Regional: Taylor Bowman, 20, Lebanon, by Archbold EMS, for suspected minor injuries, and Tyler Bowman, 17, Lebanon, by Ridgeville EMS, for possible injuries. Passenger in Coulter's vehicle, Hanna McCabe, 28, was transported by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Bowman was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign and Coulter was cited for failure to use a safety belt.
Napoleon Police---
Sunday, 4:59 a.m., at 732 W. Main St., Christopher Fay, 38, Napoleon, was arrested for felonious assault and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 9:28 a.m., at CCNO, Christopher Fay, 38, Napoleon, was served warrant for felonious assault.
Sunday, 4:42 p.m., at 420 Cambridge St., Adam Muncy, 41, Napoleon, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.
Monday, 2:53 a.m., at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Chayce Neumeier, 23, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and taken to CCNO.
Wauseon Police---
Saturday, 9:36 a.m., at 204 Shoop Ave., a northbound vehicle driven by Ashlynn Kerby, 29, Montpelier, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ruben Kunkle, 32, Fayette. Kunkle had possible injury but refused treatment. Kunkle's vehicle had disabling damage and Kerby's vehicle had moderate damage. Kerby was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
