• Police reports
State Patrol
Feb. 27, 1:14 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Keith Centers, 72, Archbold, slid left of center and struck an oncoming vehicle driven by Charles Baker, 59, Wauseon. Center was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the Baker vehicle and moderate to the Centers vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 7:02 p.m., on The Bend Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Michael King, 30, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5:20 a.m., Elizabeth Doeden, 31, Edgerton, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 5:13 p.m., Margarita Coffey, 52, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Napoleon Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Feb. 26, 11:30 p.m., Michael Lane, 41, and Daniel Shinkle, 39, both of 417 Nicholas St., were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Feb. 28, 2:28 p.m., miscellaneous items were reported stolen from Wilson Street.
Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., a tire was reported slashed on a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Pontiac Drive.
Tuesday, 5:24 p.m., a window was reported broken in the 1000 block of South Clinton Street.
Wednesday, 9:29 a.m., Brittany Marroquin, 28, 304 Minneapolis St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 4:25 p.m., Ronald Blankenbechler, 40, Pioneer, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue. Then at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, he was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the police department. He was taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 1:06 p.m., on Riverview Road, a vehicle driven by an unknown motorist backed into a mailbox and left the scene.
Tuesday, 8:42 a.m., criminal damaging and a theft was reported at 335 E. Riverview Ave.
• Fire
Napoleon
Fire — Tuesday, 7:45 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 909 Lynne Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.