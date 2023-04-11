Area police reports
State patrol---
April 4, 5:56 a.m., on County Road C, near County Road 20 in Fulton County's German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Delvin Valle Manzanerez, 27, Toledo, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Russell McWatters, 24, Wauseon. McWatters was treated at the scene by Archbold EMS for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Valle Manzanerez was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 5:29 p.m., at County Road B.50 and Ohio 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Edward Fitzenrider, 62, Stryker, swerved off the south side of the intersection to avoid striking the rear of a vehicle and came to rest in a ditch on the west side of Ohio 191. Fitzenrider had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated. The vehicle had heavy damage and he was cited for driving an unsafe vehicle.
Thursday, 10:38 a.m., on Evansport Road, near Scott Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a northbound Stachler Concrete, Inc., vehicle, driven by Alexander Shaffer, 35, Rockford, struck a vehicle driven by Michael Manon, 74, Evansport, when Manon's vehicle exited a private drive without yielding. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Manon was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 7:45 p.m., at Ohio 15 and Bowman Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Ashtyn Scheirer, 17, 15198 Fullmer Road, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Karl Meyer, 73, 16675 Ohio 15, and Meyer's vehicle came to rest off the roadway to the south. Meyer and passenger, Brenda Meyer, 73, 16675 Ohio 15, were taken by Highland Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Scheirer was taken by Highland Township EMS to ProMedica for possible injuries. Meyer's vehicle had heavy damage and Scheirer's had moderate damage. Scheirer was cited for failure to yield.
Defiance sheriff---
April 3, 8:21 p.m., on Christy Road, south of Breckler Road in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey Engel, 24, 812 Jefferson Ave., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 8:49 p.m., on Jericho Road, near Wonderly Road in Mark Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jason Franks, 49, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 10:04 a.m., on Ohio 18, near Breininger Road in Mark Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Destiny Havert, 29, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Thursday, 10:44 a.m., on Clinton Street, just north of Third Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Shirley Keller, 86, 1490 Newport Cove, sideswiped a northbound vehicle driven by Earley Cotton, 74, 725 W. High St. Both vehicles had light damage, and Keller was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Thursday, 6:22 p.m., 212 Fifth St., Shane Poe, 21, 846 Riverside Drive, was cited for misdemeanor assault and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 12:16 p.m., on North Clinton Street, north of Elliott Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Michelle Miller, 22, Stryker, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Scott Gray, 60, Napoleon. A passenger in Gray's vehicle, Carol Gray, 60, Napoleon, was treated at the scene by Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries. Miller's vehicle had heavy damage and Gray's vehicle had moderate damage. Miller was cited for assured clear distance.
Friday, 3:46 p.m., at 500 E. Perry St., Dalton Johnson, 27, Grover Hill, was served a warrant for theft and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 7:35 pm., at 116 East St., Christopher Gerdeman, 59, and Austin Parson, 30, both of 116 East St., each were charged with disorderly conduct and released with summonses. At 8:29 p.m., Gerdeman again was charged with disorderly conduct. He posted bond and was released.
Sunday, 6:30 p.m., at 700 Kiser Road, Elizabeth Closson, 27, 700 Kiser Road, was charged with criminal damaging and released with a summons.
Henry sheriff---
Saturday, 6:59 a.m., on County Road 19, near County Road U in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Joy Vasquez, 40, no address given, sustained light damage when it swerved to miss a collision with several deer that crossed the road. The vehicle traveled left of center and came to rest in a ditch on the west side of the roadway.
Napoleon police---
April 3, 6:28 p.m., at Woodlawn and Haley avenues, a southbound semi driven by Chavis Horton, 39, Belmont, N.C., attempted to back up on the roadway and struck a vehicle driven by Melinda Fritz, 43, Holgate. The semi had no damage and Fritz's vehicle had moderate damage.
Friday, 9:18 p.m., at Park Street and Riverside Avenue, Brian Shook Jr., 25, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and handed over to custody there.
Sunday, 2:21 a.m., 300 E. Front St., Crystal Roberts, 37, McClure, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device and then for DUI.
Paulding sheriff---
Friday, 6:14 a.m., on County Road 177, south of County Road 171 in Brown Township, a southbound Cooper Farm vehicle driven by Al Bish, 57, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 2:04 a.m., on Ohio 49, north of Ohio 114 in Benton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jordoni Stefanidis, 19, Fort Wayne, traveled left of center and sideswiped an Unruh Transportation, LLC, vehicle driven by Matthew Fullenkamp, 47, Convoy. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Stefanidis was cited for failure to yield half of the roadway.
Monday, 4:53 a.m., on U.S. 24, west of County Road 87 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Antonio Ortiz, 56, Curtice, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Thursday, 4:58 p.m., at Main and Dame streets in Clinton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jalynne Schroeder, 16, Archbold, attempted a right turn and struck a stopped, westbound vehicle driven by Jacqueline Rademacher, 28, Liberty Center. Schroeder's vehicle had moderate damage and Rademacher's had light damage.
Wauseon police---
Thursday, 1:47 p.m., near 252 Shoop Ave., a northbound vehicle driven by John Fahy, 66, Liberty Center, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lisa Cluckey, 54, Adrian, Mich., and Cluckey's vehicle lurched forward to strike a third vehicle. The third vehicle left the scene before law enforcement arrived. Passengers in Fahy's vehicle, Julie Fahy, 62, Liberty Center, was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries; and Linda Mullins, 67, Napoleon, was treated at the scene for suspected minor injuries by Wauseon EMS. Fahy's vehicle had heavy damage and Cluckey's vehicle had moderate damage. Fahy was cited for assured clear distance.
Friday, 11:04 a.m., at Chestnut Street and Shoop Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tanya Schutt, 63, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Beverly Lindau, 74, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Friday, 6:09 p.m., near 1375 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by William Gearig, 67, Wauseon, attempted to exit a private drive and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Douglas Poorman, 70, Delta. Poorman's vehicle had moderate damage and Gearig's had light damage. Gearig was cited for failure to yield.
Sunday, 2:04 a.m., on Glenwood Avenue, south of Wauseon Senior Village Drive, a southbound vehicle owned by Abelardo Lopez, no age given, Youngstown, traveled left of center and left the roadway on the eastern side where it struck a utility pole. As it re-entered the roadway, the broken wheel and axle scraped the curb. The vehicle came to final rest in a nearby park and the driver absconded.
Fires
Defiance---
Friday, 2:08 a.m., firefighters were called for an activated fire alarm on the Defiance College campus at the Serrick Center, 202 E. Sessions Ave. The access panel at the center indicated the smoke detector in the attic HVAC activated. Since the same detector had malfunctioned earlier firefighters directed that the system needed to be fixed. They also alerted the college that in the event the alarm trips again the college would be placed on fire watch until the system was repaired. Crews cleared the scene at 2:30 a.m.
Friday, 8:10 p.m., firefighters were dispatched for an open burning complaint at 417 Nicholas St. The grass unit responded to the call and firefighters found the resident at 319 Ralston Ave. was burning small sections of cardboard in a fire pit that he immediately put out when firefighters arrived. The resident was advised of the city ordinance of open burning and that he would be cited after a second offense. Crews cleared the scene at 8:23 p.m.
Ney-Washington Township---
Monday, 12:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 01439 Ohio 15, Bryan. By 12:40 p.m., the grass fire had been extinguished and crews returned to station.
Sherwood---
Monday, 2:21 p.m., firefighters were called for a vehicle fire at 101 N. Harrison St.
