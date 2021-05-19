• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Monday, 11:36 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court was served to Michael Lusk, 48, Toledo.

Defiance Police

Thursday, 8:53 a.m., at 1813 Wildwood Drive, Matthew Carlisle, 30, was arrested on a bench warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.

Friday, 7:47 p.m., at 233 Greer St., Matthew Costanzo, 35, Fort Wayne, was arrested for obstructing official business, and a warrant from Wood County. He was taken to CCNO.

Saturday, 8:18 p.m., at 806 Harrison Ave., Elijah Reinbolt, 31, 848 King St., was arrested and taken to CCNO for criminal damaging, telecommunications harassment, and a felony menacing by stalking.

Monday, 12:56 p.m., at 104 E. Indiana St., Edgerton, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court was served to Lacey Nichole Eicenhour, 28, Butler, Ind., and she was taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 9:12 a.m., at 150 W. Riverview Ave., Ronald Mathers, 64, Napoleon, was arrested for theft.

Monday, 6:38 p.m., 825 Monroe St., Wade Kepner, 54, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated menacing.

Paulding Sheriff

Monday, 6:30 p.m., at U.S. 24 and Township Road 83 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Marivelle Flint, 24, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Debra Ehlers, 59, 1249 Domersville Road, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Flint was treated by Antwerp EMS for suspected minor injury. Flint was cited with failure to obey a traffic control device.

