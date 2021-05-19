• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 11:36 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court was served to Michael Lusk, 48, Toledo.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 8:53 a.m., at 1813 Wildwood Drive, Matthew Carlisle, 30, was arrested on a bench warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 7:47 p.m., at 233 Greer St., Matthew Costanzo, 35, Fort Wayne, was arrested for obstructing official business, and a warrant from Wood County. He was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:18 p.m., at 806 Harrison Ave., Elijah Reinbolt, 31, 848 King St., was arrested and taken to CCNO for criminal damaging, telecommunications harassment, and a felony menacing by stalking.
Monday, 12:56 p.m., at 104 E. Indiana St., Edgerton, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court was served to Lacey Nichole Eicenhour, 28, Butler, Ind., and she was taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 9:12 a.m., at 150 W. Riverview Ave., Ronald Mathers, 64, Napoleon, was arrested for theft.
Monday, 6:38 p.m., 825 Monroe St., Wade Kepner, 54, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated menacing.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 6:30 p.m., at U.S. 24 and Township Road 83 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Marivelle Flint, 24, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Debra Ehlers, 59, 1249 Domersville Road, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Flint was treated by Antwerp EMS for suspected minor injury. Flint was cited with failure to obey a traffic control device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.