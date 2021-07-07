• Police reports

Defiance Police

June 30, 10:49 a.m., at Deatrick and South Clinton streets, a vehicle pulling a trailer, driven by Edward Schlabach, 28, Millersburg, side-swiped a vehicle driven by Terri Thomas, 58, Antwerp. No injuries, and light damage reported to Thomas' vehicle; none to Schlabach's vehicle.

Wauseon Police

Friday, 7:48 p.m., at 1480 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Callie Schnitkey, 19, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Ty Stout, 16, Swanton. Both failed to yield from a private drive. Light damage reported to both vehicles.

