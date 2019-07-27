• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 9:41 p.m., Nicholas Marino, 33, Ney, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 4:12 p.m., Lois Moss, 34, Hicksville, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 09000 block of Anderson Road.
Thursday, 8:59 p.m., Gary Hoffer, 49, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Napoleon Police Department.
Friday, 8:43 a.m., Tina Goings, 52, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 12:06 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 21000 block of Kammeyer Road.
Friday, 12:16 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 21000 block of Kammeyer Road.
Friday, 1:41 p.m., Martin Schappert, 55, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 28000 block of Defiance-Henry County Line Road.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 1:48 a.m., officers responded to a report of assault in the 400 block of Nicholas Street. The matter is under investigation.
Friday, 1:36 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 3:07 p.m., a theft was reported at Speedway gas station, 1802 N. Clinton St.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 8:40 a.m., a burglary was reported on County Road T, Liberty Center.
Friday, 3:44 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 00100 block of County Road 6, Deshler. A trailer and tools were reported stolen.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 9:35 a.m., Jarred Thorn, 25, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence following an alleged incident in the 100 block of Thomas Avenue. At 8:34 p.m. he was served a warrant while at CCNO.
Thursday, 5:49 p.m., Alex Bustamante Jr., 20, Napoleon, was cited for assured clear distance following a two-vehicle crash at East Maumee Avenue and South Perry Street. No injuries were reported.
Thursday, 7:03 p.m., telephone harassment was reported at Glenwood Estates, 1 Devonshire Drive.
Thursday, 11:53 p.m., Gary Hoffer, 49, Napoleon, was served a warrant and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), Stryker.
Friday, 1:14 a.m., at Henry County Hospital, 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Charles Coffelt, 27, Wauseon, was arrested on multiple warrants and transferred to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 8:47 p.m., firefighters were called to the city reservoir area for a report of spilled oil in the roadway.
