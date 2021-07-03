• Police reports
State Patrol
June 24, 7 a.m., at milepost 15 on Ohio 15, a northbound vehicle driven by Jeffery Maag, 57, 25163 Edith St., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Sunday, 1:43 a.m., at the Defiance-Paulding County Line and Coffin Trail roads in Defiance County's Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Colton Breckler-Couts, 19, Cecil, didn't negotiate the curve and ran off the road and struck a tree. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Breckler-Couts was taken by his parents to Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected serious injury.
Tuesday, 3:05 a.m., at milepost 23 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kai-Drew Marshall, 32, 212 Main St., went off the western side of the roadway, struck a sign and a utility pole before coming to rest off the roadway. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Marshall was treated by Highland Township EMS for possible injury. He was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 7:41 p.m., at Ohio 66 North and Stadium Drive, a northbound vehicle on Ohio 66 North, driven by Juanita Fisher, 79, 21513 Parkview Drive, struck an eastbound vehicle on Stadium Drive, driven by Timothy Niese, 60, Glandorf. Both vehicles had moderate damage. Fisher was cited for not yielding at a red light.
Wednesday, 2:37 p.m., at Second and Degler streets, a westbound vehicle on Second Street, driven by Evelyn Cook, 85, 1774 Maumee Drive, turned left onto Degler Street and was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Rex Sierer, 68, 23519 Ohio 66. Both vehicles sustained heavy, disabling damage. Cook was cited with failure to yield to oncoming traffic when turning left.
Thursday, 1:14 a.m., at U.S. 24 and Ohio 15, a bench warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court was served to Daniel Sopko, 34, Fishers, Ind., Sopko posted bond and was released.
Thursday, 6:18 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Shaley Ben-Moshe, 30, Waterloo, Ind., was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court. Ben-Moshe posted bond and was released.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 9:31 a.m., at Ohio 109 and U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a southbound tractor trailer driven by an unidentified individual failed to stop at a stop sign and an eastbound vehicle driven by Bryar Wolfe, 18, Fremont, Ind., swerved to avoid an accident. Wolfe's vehicle left the roadway on the south side and struck the side of the tractor trailer and came to rest in the stones. Wolfe's vehicle had heavy damage, but the other vehicle continued on Ohio 109.
Friday, 4:55 a.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Nicole Harvey, 33, 811 W. High St., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 1:43 a.m., at Scott and West Washington streets, Logan Malinowski, 28, Napoleon, was cited with DUI in a traffic stop.
Thursday, 9:46 p.m., at Clarmont and Woodlawn avenues, Cortney Hackney, 29, Defiance, was arrest on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Archbold Police
Monday, 10:10 a.m., at Stryker and North Defiance streets, a vehicle driven by Alex Damman, 35, Archbold, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Michael Short, 71, Estero, Fla. Damage to Short's vehicle was light; no damage reported to Damman's vehicle.
