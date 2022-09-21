Area police reports

Sept. 14, 9:42 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Arabella Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Emily Breininger, 28, Oakwood, failed to stop at a traffic light and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Alena Brooks, 23, 429 Summit St. Both Breininger and Brooks were treated a the scene by Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries. Breininger was cited for a red light violation. Both vehicles had disabling damage.
Thursday, 6:21 p.m., at Ottawa and Ayersville avenues, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Potter, 51, 14396 County Road 171 struck the rear of a northbound semi driven by Michael Arman, 51, McClure. Potter's vehicle had moderate damage and the semi had light damage. Potter was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Friday, 9:07 a.m., at Jackson Avenue and Davidson Street, a vehicle driven by Ricky Tressler, 61, 1983 Jefferson Ave., was at a stop sign when it began to back up and struck a school bus driven by Laura Hammersmith, 65, 1282 Bearpaw Drive. Both vehicles had light damage and Tressler was cited for a backing violation.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 3:47 p.m., at the offramp of U.S. 24 and Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Newbold Kenan, 26, Toledo, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Stephen Hageman II, 48, Liberty Center. Both vehicles had light damage and Kenan was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 7:30 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Crane Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Gary Gilbert, 58, 540 Bunn Drive, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon police---
Monday, 6:53 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Amber Bachelder, 41, Delta, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Heather Hallett, 39, Wauseon. Bachelder's vehicle had light damage and Hallett's had moderate damage. Bachelder was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.