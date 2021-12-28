• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 7:20 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Amanda Brinkley, 33, 13536 Fullmer Road Lot 17, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:21 p.m., at milepost 37 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jared Kelly, 20, 516 Hopkins St., Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., at milepost 18 on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Douglas Brown, 52, 5479 Stever Road, sustained heavy damage when it drove off the roadway and struck two drain tiles and a utility pole before coming to rest. Brown had possible injuries but refused treatment. He was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 20, 6:06 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Mary Bunke, 84, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Dec. 20, 9:09 p.m., on Rosedale Road north of Thiel Road in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Kristian Spangler, 39, 5703 Openlander Road, sustained light damage when it struck a dog that ran into the roadway.
Dec. 21, 7:03 a.m., at Ohio 15 and Trinity Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by John Seibert, 25, 13125 Ohio 15, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Wednesday, 7:49 a.m., on Evansport Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Haley Murcko, 37, 07292 Ohio 15, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Wednesday, 5:41 p.m., on Switzer Road west of Ashpacher Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Cortney Pease, 20, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Thursday, 6:46 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Amanda Stock, 30, Edgerton, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 5:33 p.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road south of Buckskin Road in Hicksville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ryan Bleck, 39, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Thursday, 9:04 p.m., on Conkle Road south of Graber Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Samuel Wheeler, 18, Pioneer, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Defiance Police
Dec. 21, 2:03 p.m., at Clinton and High streets, a vehicle driven by Maria Miller, 58, 22199 Bowman Road, struck a vehicle driven by Bradley Gebhart, 29, 214 Pearl St., causing light damage to both vehicles. Miller was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
Wednesday, 5:44 p.m., on North Clinton Street just past the on ramp for U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Shane Oligschlaeger, 24, Winchendon, Mass., struck a vehicle driven by Preston Gross, 25, Paulding. Oligschlaeger's vehicle had heavy damage and Gross' vehicle had light damage. Oligschlaeger was cited with a starting and backing violation.
Saturday, 1:26 a.m., at 324 Perry St., Alberto Gomez, 39, 733 Westwood Drive, was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest, and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 5:36 p.m., at 736 Inverness Drive, a vehicle driven by Barbara Luzar, 80, 209 Westfield Ave., backed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Dustin Martinez, Napoleon. Both vehicles sustained light damage and Luzar was cited with improper backing.
Sunday, 10:47 a.m., at 617 Seneca St., Stephen Shoemaker, 26, 603 Dakota Place, was cited for disorderly conduct and released.
Sunday, 3:23 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Gyorgyny Molnar, 52, Ontario, Canada, was cited with shoplifting and released.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 3:05 a.m., at 229 U.S. 6, Napoleon, Brandon Williams, 40, Napoleon, was charged with aggravated menacing, disrupting public service, domestic violence, felonious assault and violation of a protection order and taken to CCNO.
Friday, noon, 18390 County Road N, Napoleon, Kurt Faler, 49, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 3:37 p.m., on County Road 10 in Marion Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Carolyn Snyder, Hamler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:09 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Kerrie Kissinger, 44, Archbold, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:38 p.m., 610 County Road 424 in Liberty Township, Haze Tansel, 50, Neapolis, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 12:05 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Alex Valdez, 17, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it failed to negotiate a curve and slid off the wet roadway and came to rest on its top in a ditch. Valdez refused treatment for possible injuries. He was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 4 p.m., at 350 Frank St. #A, McClure, Jessica Frey, 35, Milton Center, was served a warrant for domestic violence.
Sunday, 3:52 a.m., at Ohio 109 and County Road A in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by G'Nai Gregory, 19, Toledo, left the roadway and struck a road sign and a pole. The vehicle then rolled several times before coming to rest off the roadway. Gregory was treated by Putnam EMS for suspected minor injuries.
Sunday, 6:57 p.m., County Road P1 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Kyra Snell, 65, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:15 p.m., on County Road 12 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Anthony Swary, 18, New Bavaria, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway and struck a small ditch before coming to rest in a field. Swary was cited with failure to control.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 3:30 p.m., at 1111 Scott St., Shane Starr, 35, Napoleon, was arrested for misdemeanor theft and criminal trespassing and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 10:33 a.m., at 2395 Scott St., Kelly Jones, 34, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Paulding Sheriff
Dec. 16, 12:10 a.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road 133 in Cecil, Zane Bartley was arrested on a bench warrant from a 2019 case.
Dec. 16, 12:22 p.m., at 19492 Ohio 637 in Defiance County, Elizabeth Mercer, 42 and William Wehby, 54, both of Defiance, were taken into custody from the Defiance Police Department. Mercer had two arrest warrants from Paulding County and Wehby had an APA holder.
Dec. 16, 1:37 p.m., at 06516 County Road 176 in Antwerp, Terri Thomas-Vankirk, 59, address unknown, was arrested for domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Dec. 21, 7:35 p.m., on County Road 424 west of County Road 21 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Troy Womack, 27, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:10 p.m., on County Road 424 just east of County Road 51 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Vicki Vachon, 66, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:56 p.m., on County Road 72 east of Ohio 49 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Allison McClure, 70, Payne, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:25 p.m., on County Road 176 just east of County Road 87 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Jonathan Dyson, 48, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6 p.m., on County Road 143 south of County Road 218 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Mitchell Bennett, 53, Grover Hill, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 2:30 p.m., on County Road 133 north of County Road 218 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Shane Antoine, 39, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Randy Marks, 66, 17341 Mudcreek Road, Defiance. Marks' vehicle left the roadway after being struck and overturned at least twice before coming to rest on its top. Marks was treated at the scene by Paulding EMS for possible injuries and his vehicle had heavy damage. Antoine's vehicle had light damage and he was cited with a speeding violation and assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 7:30 p.m., on Township Road 21 north of Ohio 613 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Larry Switzer, 48, Melrose, sustained light damage when it struck a dog that entered the roadway.
Saturday, 6:13 p.m., on Ohio 111 just past the intersection of Ohio 115 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Serena Antigo, 44, 15441 Road 149, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
