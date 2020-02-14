• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 1:57 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Kylie Shidler, 28, Bryan, left the roadway and overturned. Shidler as cited for failure to control. She was taken by Delaware Township EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:52 p.m., Brent Weimken, 51, Ney, was charged with OVI and resisting arrest following a traffic stop on Ohio 15 near Glenburg Road. He was taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 12:31 p.m., a mailbox was vandalized in the 26000 block of Elliott Road.
Thursday, 1:01 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 29000 block of Standley Road.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 6:09 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at Marathon, 1746 S. Clinton St.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:35 a.m., a break-in was reported at 10K Corner Mart, 204 S. Main St., Deshler. Cigarettes and lottery tickets were reported stolen.
Wednesday, 6:10 a.m., on Liberty Township Road 10, a vehicle driven by Carol Scott, 30, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:14 p.m., a ring was reported stolen from the 00100 block of Ohio109, Malinta.
Thursday, 7:33 a.m., on Washington Township Road W, a vehicle driven by Ruth Baumgartner, 19, Swanton, slid off the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 8:44 p.m., on Center Street in Malinta, a vehicle driven by Brian Damman, 19, Grelton, struck a parked vehicle owned by Scott Runion Sr., Genoa. Damman was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 9:43 a.m., Gary Sharp, 36, Delta, was arrested on a probation violation from Fulton County.
Wednesday, 3:25 p.m., Rosalyn Prater, 42, Miamisburg, was arrested on a warrant. She posted bond.
Wednesday, 5:03 p.m., at U.S. 24 and Scott Street, vehicles driven by Zulema Rosario Roberts, 57, Defiance, and Karly Brinkman, 34, Malinta, collided. Brinkman was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 12:23 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1111 N. Clinton St.
Wauseon
Fire — Wednesday, 4:18 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 792 Lawrence St., Wauseon.
Montpelier
Fire — Thursday, 7:01 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire at Bryan Truck Line, 11912 Ohio 15.
