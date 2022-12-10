Area police reports
Defiance sheriff---
Dec. 2, 4:57 a.m., in Adams Township, Kendrick Thomas, 45, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
Dec. 2, 8:46 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., David Degrasse, 60, Rhode Island, turned himself in to the court on a warrant on indictment and was taken to CCNO.
Dec. 2, 9:15 a.m., at 1035 Heritage Trail, Ottawa, Abraham Pettry, 42, Deshler, was taken from the Putnam County Jail to CCNO on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Dec. 2, 1:25 p.m., at 500 Perry St., Paulding, Christian Klender, 20, Paulding, was transported from Paulding County Jail to CCNO on a warrant on indictment from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Dec. 2, 5 p.m., at CCNO, warrants from common pleas court were served to Matthew Costanzo, 34, Bowling Green, and Ramona Myers, 49, Sherwood.
Thursday, 7:19 a.m., on Adams Ridge Road, just north of Gerken Road in Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kevin Gerken, 59, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Dec. 1, 4:24 a.m., at 1391 Milwaukee Ave., Henry Butler Jr., 54, 1391 Milwaukee Ave., was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to CCNO.
Dec. 4, 8:57 p.m., at 1051 Ralston Ave., Xavier Maney, 18, 1051 Ralston Ave., was cited for disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, 4:14 p.m., at Kiser Road and Clinton Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Leigha Flores, 24, 700 Kiser Road, was stopped at a stop sign and attempted to back up to allow clearance for another vehicle. Her vehicle struck the front of a vehicle driven by Michele Hohenberger, 57, 14363 County Road 171. Flores' vehicle had no damage and Hohenberger's had light damage. Flores was cited for improper backing.
Wednesday, 11:32 a.m., at Second and Prospect streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Randall Fruth, 73, 16343 Painter Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dana Bair, 39, 707 North St. Both vehicles had light damage, and Fruth was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 3:39 p.m., at West Sessions Avenue and North Clinton Street, Justin Weinburg, 40, 26267 Bowman Road, was charged with criminal damaging, domestic violence and kidnapping, and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 12:08 a.m., at 1960 E. Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Joris Kranteng, 32, Toledo, was served two bench warrants from Defiance Municipal Court and transported from Wood County Jail to CCNO.
Henry sheriff---
Thursday, 7 a.m., at U547 Henry St., Colton, William Keehn, 41, no address given, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Thursday, 8:04 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Bartlow Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Colton Stewart, 17, Deshler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Wednesday, 4:01 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Sherrie Sweeney, 24, Toledo, was served a warrant, posted bond and was released.
Thursday, 1:48 a.m., at Industrial Drive and Riverview Avenue, Ray-Shawn Maulsby, 36, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant from Northwood Police Department.
Paulding sheriff---
Wednesday, 10:18 p.m., on Ohio 500, north of Township Road 81 in Paulding Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jahnessa Lafountain, 18, Payne, sustained moderate damage when it swerved to miss a deer in the roadway, left the roadway and struck a ditch. She was cited for failure to control.
Paulding police---
Saturday, 2:30 a.m., on North Summit Street, just north of the intersection with West Jackson Street, an unidentified vehicle left the roadway and entered the private lawn of 420 W. Jackson St., struck several large rocks, continued to the driveway and struck two vehicles owned by Richard Norling, 420 W. Jackson St. The vehicle then left the scene of the incident. Both of Norling's vehicles had light damage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.