• Police reports
State Patrol
July 9, 6:54 a.m., on County Road 424 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Nihiser, 64, 15737 Ohio 66 South, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Sunday, 12:52 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 9 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Cody Grimm, 29, Bryan, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Joseph McOscar, 76, Napoleon. Grimm and passenger, Ashley Grimm, 28, were taken by Williams County EMS to Bryan Hospital for suspected minor injuries; McOscar was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries. Damage to Grimm's vehicle was heavy; moderate damage reported of McOscar's vehicle. Grimm was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Tuesday, 1 p.m., at milepost 2 on Ohio 49 in Benton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Christopher Johnson, 25, Payne, lost control and drove off the western side of the road, overturning in a ditch. Damage to the vehicle was heavy; Johnson and passenger, Jessica Boroff, 43, Payne, were taken by Payne EMS to Paulding Hospital. Johnson had suspected minor injuries, Boroff had possible injury. Johnson was cited with failure to control.
Wednesday, 6 a.m., at milepost 2 on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Elwood Raymond, 40, Moravia, N.Y., lost control and traveled off the western side of the road, overturning in a ditch. Heavy damage was reported of the vehicle. Raymond was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 2:20 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Hicksville, a vehicle driven by Gage Yoder, 21, Hicksville, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Thursday, 9:27 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Defiance, a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Jacy Barnwell, 29, Cecil. Barnwell was taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Monday, 11:56 a.m., on South Clinton Street just past West Second Street, a vehicle driven by Jessica Pennington, 38, Paulding, side-swiped a mirror of a parked vehicle driven by Jenny Weber, 33, 1903 Christy Road. Light damage reported to Weber's vehicle and no damage to Pennington's.
Wednesday, 11:14 a.m., at North Clinton Street and Carter Avenue, a vehicle driven by Alexander Mojica, 19, 909 Wesley St., struck a vehicle driven by Imagyn Butler, 20, 825 Wayne Ave. Mojica was cited with improperly changing lanes. Both vehicles had light damage.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 8:29 a.m., on County Road 9B in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Macee Ripke, 16, Napoleon, drove off the east side of the roadway, struck a Napoleon Electric utility pole, the ODOT barrier fence and a tree before coming to rest. Heavy damage reported of the vehicle. Ripke was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Thursday, 11:16 a.m., on County Road 7 in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Judy Rettig, 60, Malinta, drove off the east side of the roadway and struck a telephone pedestal, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
July 9, 7:05 p.m., on U.S. 24 near Industrial Drive, an eastbound tractor trailer driven by Benjamin Murwanahshyaka, 33, Forest Hill, Texas, blew a tire and sustained heavy damage in controlling the vehicle to the median.
Wednesday, 2:55 p.m., at 130 W. Maumee Ave., Shane Chestnut, 45, Fort Wayne, Ind., was arrested on a warrant.
Wednesday, 12:50 a.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Harrison, 41, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Wednesday, 9:36 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Lesley Rosales, 45, Leipsic, was served a warrant; bond was posted and Rosales was released.
Thursday, 1:24 a.m., at 400 B Euclid Ave., in an investigatory stop, James Sweeney, 26, Napoleon, was arrested for DUI and sexual imposition.
Fulton Sheriff
Sunday, 10 p.m., at County Road 24 and County Road F in German Township, a vehicle driven by Scott Barhite, 47, Archbold, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 6:06 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road D in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Julie Deeds, 52, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Shikha Mistry, 30, Perrysburg. Mistry was taken by ALS 8 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Deeds was treated at the scene for possible injury by Medic 82. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Mistry was cited for failure to yield when turning left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.