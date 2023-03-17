Area police reports
Defiance sheriff---
March 7, 9:46 a.m., at CCNO, Christine Bright, 42, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
March 7, 9:19 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Savannah Hughes, 25, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence and assault and taken to CCNO.
March 8, 11:10 a.m., at CCNO, Gavin Schilt, 24, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance common pleas.
March 9, 5:46 p.m., at CCNO, Todd Seegert, 40, Napoleon, was incarcerated on a warrant from Defiance common pleas for aggravated possession of drugs and a warrant on indictment for OVI. He was arrested by Montpelier police and served the warrant by Defiance County Sheriff.
March 10, 1:39 p.m., at CCNO, warrants on indictment from Defiance common pleas were served for: Jacy Barnwell, 31, Cecil, for burglary and gross sexual imposition; Stephanie Charles, 45, Defiance, for burglary and menacing by stalking; Kamrun Floyd, 23, Novi, Mich., for aggravated trafficking in drugs; and Alysa Simpson, 28, Ottawa, for tampering with evidence.
March 11, 11:14 p.m., at 03338 Wonderly Road, Edgerton, Elizabeth Doeden, 34, Edgerton, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
March 12, 5:50 p.m., 113 Biede Ave., Tammy Isbell, 57, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear as required by recognizance and a bench warrant warrant for violation of bond from Defiance common pleas and was taken to CCNO.
Monday, 6:07 p.m., at Ohio 15 and the Defiance-Putnam County Line Road, Joel Giesige, 48, Defiance, was handed over to Defiance custody from Putnam County Sheriff on three warrants from Defiance common pleas for failure to appear as required by recognizance bond and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 8:01 p.m., at CCNO, Melvin McCoy, 40, Sherwood, was served two warrants from Defiance common pleas.
Wednesday, 12:55 a.m., at 1802 N. Clinton St., Martin Murdock, 43, Defiance, was stopped by Ohio State Patrol for a traffic violation and Murdock was found to have two warrants from Defiance Juvenile Probate Court. He was handed over to Defiance County Sheriff deputies and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 1:03 a.m., at 1891 U.S. 127, Bryan, Grayson Zimmerman, 51, Bryan, was arrested for disorderly conduct with persistence and taken to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Sunday, 2:42 p.m., at Second and Clinton streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Moore, 53, Kettering, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Reaghan Marihugh, 16, Continental. Both vehicles had light damage and Marihugh was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 1:27 p.m., at Clinton Street and the access road to Lowe's, a northbound vehicle driven by Calvin Held, 22, 1931 N. Mistywood Court, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Ashlyn Metz, 23, Hicksville. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Metz was cited for failure to yield at a red light.
Monday, 6:33 p.m., on Clinton Street at George Isaac Place, a northbound vehicle driven by Junior Dockery, 68, 20975 Buckskin Road, attempted a U-turn south at the intersection and struck a traffic sign. His vehicle had light damage and Dockery was cited for a U-turn prohibition.
Wednesday, 2:45 p.m., at Clinton and First streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Daniel Lehman, 54, 224 Wilson St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Theresa Hudnall, 47, Sherwood. Both vehicles had light damage and Lehman was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon police---
Thursday, 12:40 a.m., at 135 Northcrest Drive, Desmond Paxton, 31, Napoleon, was arrested for felonious assault and taken to CCNO. Later, at 3:44 a.m., he was served warrants for domestic violence and attempted felonious assault.
Paulding sheriff---
Wednesday, 8:01 a.m., on County Road 424, east of County Road 21 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Carnahan, 69, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Thursday, 7:04 a.m., on Ohio 49 at County Road 106 in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Sawyer Hake, 19, Edgerton, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sherry Conley, 50, Edgerton. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Hake was cited for a speeding violation.
