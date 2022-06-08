May 31, 7 a.m., at milepost 14 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Barbara Ross, 48, 19504 Schick Road, sustained light damage when it struck a piece of rubber from a construction barrel that was previously hit by another vehicle.
Thursday, 5:31 p.m., at Behnfeldt and Baker roads in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a semi driven by Bryan Cleveland, 45, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it attempted a left turn and the trailer went off the left wide of the road. Cleveland was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 10:23 p.m., at milepost 17 on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cody Goings, 35, Payne, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 2:37 p.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a motorcycle driven by Donald Schlosser, 53, Montpelier, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kamryn Schlosser, 20, Montpelier. Both vehicles had light damage and Donald Schlosser was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Defiance Police---
June 1, 3:49 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a bicycle driven by Leif Radewahn, 54, Eppi Lane, was struck by a vehicle driven by Noel Barrera, 21, 840 Perry St. Radewahn was treated by the Defiance Fire Department at the scene for suspected minor injuries. Barrera's vehicle had light damage and he was cited for striking a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
Henry Sheriff---
Monday, 4:37 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Keith Terry, 28, Roanoke, Ind., sustained no damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 9:03 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, an unidentified southbound vehicle crossed over the center line and side-swiped a northbound vehicle driven by Amanda Hermiller, 40, Ottawa. Hermiller's vehicle had light damage.
