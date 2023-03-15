Area police reports

Monday, 10 p.m., near milepost 5 onOhio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Unger, 39, Edgerton, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Monday, 5:50 a.m., at Clemmer and Jericho roads in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Courtany Bigger, 29, Hicksville, sustained no damage when it slid through the stop sign at Clemmer and Jericho, went off the south side of the roadway just past Lake Road and struck a telephone box. Bigger was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 9:27 a.m., on Harding Road, south of Power Dam Road at the Defiance city limit, a southbound vehicle driven by Austin Adair, 20, 06909 Ohio 66, sustained heavy damage when it lost control and spun around on the Harding Road bridge, struck the railing to the west three times while spinning and came to rest on top of the railing. Adair had possible injuries and Defiance Fire Department responded for transport but he did not go at that time. He later self-transported to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. Adair was cited for failure to control.
Defiance police---
Friday, 1:21 p.m., at CCNO, Jennifer Howe, 48, 304 Hilton Ave., and William Shoemaker, 44, 14924 Ohio 15, were served warrant for theft that occurred at 08845 Ohio 66 north.
Paulding sheriff---
Saturday, 2:30 a.m., on Ohio 613, east of County Road 131 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kent Manson, 31, Paulding, had heavy damage when it left the south side of the roadway and struck two parked cars. Manson had suspected serious injuries and was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital. Both of the vehicles he struck were owned by Harry Gray, Paulding; one had heavy damage and the other had moderate damage. Manson was cited for OVI.
Wauseon police---
Saturday, 1:50 a.m., on East Airport Highway, a westbound vehicle driven by Stephenie Moench, 46, Swanton, sustained heavy damage when it traveled left of center, struck a mailbox at 670 E. Airport Highway, on the south side of the roadway, continued westbound off the roadway and struck a Toledo Edison utility pole. Moench was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for driving under the influence.
