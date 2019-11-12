• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 5, 3:53 p.m., on Buckskin Road in Defiance County’s Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Amanda Schaffer, 28, Hicksville, left the roadway and overturned. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 7:15 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County’s Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Tracy Ukena, 37, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:54 p.m., on Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Defiance County’s Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Ronald Krill, 50, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 9:59 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County’s Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Taylor Leatherman, 27, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 5, 9:52 a.m., on Domersville in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Kim Anderson, 52, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Nov. 6, 10:35 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Janessa Jones, 23, 1221 Ayersville Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Nov. 7, 6:59 a.m., on Openlander Road in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Monica Moser, 37, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Nov. 7, 11:27 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Kim Fitch, 58, Logan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 4:58 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Susan Bonifas, 36, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:20 p.m., on Stever Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Teschke Robert, 60, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 11:53 p.m., on Watson Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Paxton Grennay, 22, 28033 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 4:23 a.m., on Watson Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Kevin Branham, 52, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Nov. 1, 1:08 p.m., on Deatrick Street, a vehicle driven by Ashley Hunter, 32, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Katie Westrick, 57, 1696 Durango Drive. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 8:06 p.m., Deborah Guy, 50, 360 Rosewood Ave., was charged with drug abuse in the 300 block of Rosewood Avenue. Gary Kehl, 55, Wauseon, was charged with possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 2:21 a.m., Jennifer Adkins, 35, Paulding, and Chelsi Cohan, 31, 940 Washington Ave., were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Hopkins Street.
Saturday, 3:57 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 1600 block of Woodhurst Drive.
Saturday, 5:53 p.m., Brittany Chupurdy, 30, 1115 Hopkins St., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Saturday, 9:25 p.m., checks were reported stolen from the 200 block of Carter Avenue.
Sunday, 1:07 p.m., a mailbox was reported vandalized in the 200 block of Riverdale Drive.
Sunday, 6:40 p.m., tires were vandalized on a vehicle parked in the 1500 Terrawenda Drive.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 1:35 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Jill Spengler, 60, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:19 p.m. on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Terrence Keeran, 29, Leipsic, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by James Creager, 65, Leipsic. Keeran was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Keeran vehicle and moderate to the Creager vehicle.
Friday, 7:40 p.m., on County Road 16C in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Wesley Liebrecht, 37, Delphos, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 1:52 p.m., a theft of gasoline was reported in the 400 block of Second Street, Texas.
Saturday, 10:55 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Schlickenmeyer, 32, Columbus, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 2:06 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by William Nixon, 19, Whitehouse, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 4:17 p.m., on County Road D in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Sarah Wenzinger, 45, New Bavaria, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:02 p.m., on County Road 424 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Amos, 45, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:30 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Wilhelm, 39, New Bavaria, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 7:56 a.m., Axle Roark, 30, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Friday, 12:20 p.m., Jobe Gonzales-Reynolds, 28, Sylvania, was charged with aggravated menacing and picked up on a warrant from Fulton County. He was taken to CCNO.
Friday, 3:13 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 1400 block of Scott Street.
Friday, 5:36 p.m., Jodi Upell, 45, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court. Bond was posted.
Sunday, 1:14 a.m., Guadalupe Flores, 67, Napoleon, was charged with OVI and failure to dim lights following a traffic stop on Derome Drive.
Saturday, 5:59 a.m., a break-in was reported at the Henry County Bank, 403 S. Perry St. Additional information was unavailable.
Sunday, 7:20 a.m., Sean Kilpatrick, 20, St. Clair Shores, Mich., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the city and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 5:30 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 300 block of Union Street.
Fulton Sheriff
Saturday, 12:50 p.m., on County Road 13 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Krieger, 69, Remus, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Saturday, 2:14 p.m., on North Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Teresa Felix, 37, Swanton, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Max Fenton, 64, Wauseon. Felix was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Felix was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Felix vehicle and moderate to the Fenton vehicle.
Sunday, 12:23 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Shelby Debarba, 28, Delta, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Michelle McGarrity, 55, Archbold. Debarba was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 5:56 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 301 Hopkins St.
Fire — Friday, 6:25 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 704 Summit St.
Fire — Saturday, 4:10 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 711 W. Second St.
Fire — Saturday, 2:25 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 956 Standley Road.
Fire — Sunday, 11:47 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 602 S. Clinton St.
Hicksville
Fire — Friday, 2:04 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 04368 Casebeer-Miller Road, Hicksville.
Sherwood
Fire — Friday, 2:06 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a gas leak at 116 Barbara Lane, Sherwood.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Saturday, 7:21 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at Main and Mill streets.
Ney-Washington
Fire — Monday, 8:11 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 14060 Blosser Road, Ney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.