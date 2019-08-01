• Police reports
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 2:07 p.m., a theft of prescription medication was reported in the 900 block of Karnes Avenue.
Wednesday, 2:09 p.m., Matthew Lucas II, 40, 1545 S. Clinton St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 12:04 a.m., a truck was reported stolen from the 500 block of Catherine Drive, Liberty Center. It was returned. Cited for driving under suspension was Steven Wittenmeyer, 30, Liberty Center.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 6:03 p.m., Brant Ward, 28, Napoleon, was charged with abusing harmful intoxicants after an alleged incident in the 2300 block of Scott Street.
Tuesday, 10:51 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Putnam Sheriff
Thursday, 11:16 a.m., July 25, on Ohio 15 at Putnam County Road C-20, a northbound semi driven by Darwin Lawrence, 66, 1036 Harrison Ave., swerved to avoid a stopped northbound dump truck driven by Ross Morgan, 31, Continental, but collided with the truck. A southbound vehicle driven by Ross Langhals, 44, Cloverdale, swerved to avoid the semi, was struck by cargo from the semi trailer, which was ripped open, and went into a ditch and field. No injuries were reported. The crash report did not list a citation. The semi trailer was heavily damaged, while damage was heavy to the dump truck and moderate to the car. (A picture of the crash scene appeared on page A1 of Friday's edition Crescent-News.)
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 4:43 p.m., firefighters were called to 1201 E. Second St. for an odor investigation.
Fire — Tuesday, 10:04 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 940 Washington Ave.
Fire — Wednesday, 1:40 a.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke at 534 Degler St. caused by burned food on the stove. Providing mutual aid was Highland Township Fire Department.
