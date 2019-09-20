• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 8:29 p.m., on Paulding County Road 87, a vehicle driven by Sara Sutton, 30, Payne, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 2:09 p.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Alliyah Mendez, 19, 610 1/2 Harrison Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Evan Evans, 51, Paulding. Mendez was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 1:23 p.m., Joshua Kristek, 33, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on Indiana Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 3:36 p.m., a theft was reported in the 00500 block of Ohio 109, Liberty Center.
Thursday, 4:14 p.m., Victoria McFaul, 27, Napoleon, was picked up on parole violation by adult probation and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 9:48 p.m., on County Road 120 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Lily Halter, 20, Oakwood, struck a raccoon. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Ottawa Police
Sept. 12, 2:29 p.m., on Fourth Street, a vehicle driven by James Berger, 29, Leipsic, backed from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Geni Keiser, 53, Ottawa. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Sept. 12, 4:59 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Ottawa, a vehicle driven by Justin Erickson, 23, Cridersville, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Salvador Pena Jr., 40, Ottawa. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Friday, 6 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Ottawa, a vehicle driven by Alyssa Will, 17, St. Marys, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Angela glass, 55, St. Marys. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 8:22 a.m., firefighters were called to 1399 S. Jefferson Ave. for an alarm.
