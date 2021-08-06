• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Monday, 8:09 a.m., a the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Joshua Klusman, 33, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Tuesday, 8:32 a.m., at 19492 Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office served a Defiance County Common Pleas warrant to Johnathan Wells, 25, Hicksville, and delivered him to the custody of Defiance County Sheriff. Defiance deputies then transported Wells to CCNO.

Wednesday, 2:51 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, John Cryder, 34, Napoleon, was issued a warrant from the Defiance Common Pleas Court.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 1:40 p.m., at County roads X and 19 in Freedom Township, Brandon Oyer, 25, Wauseon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 5:41 p.m., at County roads 16 and U in Napoleon Township, a motorcycle driven by Derrick Rosonowski, 31, Delta, was struck by a vehicle driven by Mary Cramer, 68, Napoleon. Rosonowski had suspected minor injury but was not transported from the scene; Cramer had possible injury and was taken by Ridgeville Fire and Rescue to Fulton County Hospital. The motorcycle had heavy damage, but the damage to Cramer's vehicle was light.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 1:15 p.m., at 70 Cedarbrook Ave., Robert Calvin, 55, was arrested for domestic violence and a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Paulding Police

Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., at 911 N. Williams St., a vehicle driven by Blake Carlisle, 31, Cecil, was stopped to turn left when struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Benjamin Ramirez, 22, Columbus Grove. Light damage to both vehicles. Ramirez was cited for failure to maintain safe distance between vehicles.

