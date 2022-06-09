State Patrol---
May 31, 7 a.m., at milepost 14 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Barbara Ross, 48, 19504 Schick Road, sustained light damage when it struck a piece of rubber from a construction barrel that was previously hit by another vehicle.
Thursday, 5:31 p.m., at Behnfeldt and Baker roads in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a semi driven by Bryan Cleveland, 45, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it attempted a left turn and the trailer went off the left wide of the road. Cleveland was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 10:23 p.m., at milepost 17 on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cody Goings, 35, Payne, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 7:40 p.m., on County Road 5 in Fulton County's Swan Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Stacie Wagoner, 50, Swanton, attempted a left turn from a private drive and struck a northbound motorcycle driven by Earl Distel, 43, Sylvania. Distel and passenger, Rebecca Ruple, 26, Sylvania, were taken by Swanton Fire/EMS and Fulton County ALS-8 to University of Toledo Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Wagoner was cited for failure to yield right of way when entering a public highway.
Sunday, 11:20 a.m., at milepost 7 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Lawrence Kunesh, 87, Ney, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Douglas Reed, 51, 325 Northfield Ave. Reed and passenger, Pamela Reed, 51, 325 Northfield Ave., were taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. A second passenger, Denise Bauer, 50, Continental, was taken by Delaware Township EMS to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Reed's vehicle had disabling damage and Kunesh's vehicle had moderate damage. Kunesh was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 1:45 p.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road 21 in Henry County's Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Logan Miller, 29, Lafayette, Ind., swerved to miss a vehicle driven by Loren Demongeot, 59, Antwerp, that attempted a right turn. Miller's vehicle left the roadway and struck two roadway signs before coming to rest in a ditch. Miller had possible injuries but was not treated. Miller's vehicle had disabling damage and was cited for assured clear distance ahead. Demongeot's vehicle had no damage and continued onto County Road 21.
Sunday, 2:37 p.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a motorcycle driven by Donald Schlosser, 53, Montpelier, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kamryn Schlosser, 20, Montpelier. Both vehicles had light damage and Donald Schlosser was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 4:15 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ashlee Gunter, 31, 22061 Gares Road, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 12:16 p.m., on Defiance-Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Bruce Tressler, 57, 26385 Jack St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff---
Saturday, 3:56 p.m., on Buckskin Road, near Glenburg Road in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Carol Delano, 80, 28655 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
June 1, 3:49 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a bicycle driven by Leif Radewahn, 54, Eppi Lane, was struck by a vehicle driven by Noel Barrera, 21, 840 Perry St. Radewahn was treated by the Defiance Fire Department at the scene for suspected minor injuries. Barrera's vehicle had light damage and he was cited for striking a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
June 2, 1:02 p.m., on Second Street, approaching Tacoma Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Tammy Shope, 61, Deshler, struck a vehicle that attempted a left turn from a private drive, driven by Terry Jenkins, 79, Fort Wayne. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Jenkins was cited for failure to yield on a left turn.
June 2, 8:08 p.m., on East River Drive, west of East High Street, an eastbound motorcycle driven by Larry Baldwin, 50, 19873 Ohio 111, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 11:26 a.m., on North Clinton Street, just south of the Walmart access road, a northbound vehicle driven by Margaret Ramey, 76, 616 E. Second St., attempted to change lanes and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Amy Siler, 48, Perrysburg. Both vehicles had light damage and Ramey was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Saturday, 10:27 p.m., at Clinton Street and Elliot Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Abel Flores, 48, 1201 Hopkins St., attempted a left turn and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Kay Studer, 61, Archbold. Studer was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Flores was cited for failure to yield on a left turn.
Henry Sheriff---
Monday, 4:37 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Keith Terry, 28, Roanoke, Ind., sustained no damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 9:03 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, an unidentified southbound vehicle crossed over the center line and side-swiped a northbound vehicle driven by Amanda Hermiller, 40, Ottawa. Hermiller's vehicle had light damage.
Tuesday, 10:11 p.m., at County Road N in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Lillian Burkholder, 17, 19331 Buckskin Road, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff---
Saturday, 4:30 a.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Caleb Rocha, 21, Delta, sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway on the south side and struck a culvert. Rocha was cited for OVI.
Monday, 6:29 p.m., at county roads 22 and F in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nathan Rupp, 18, Pettisville, struck a southbound semi driven by Brian Lepley, 53, Franklin, Pa. Rupp was treated at the scene by ALS-1 for possible injuries and his vehicle had disabling damage. Lepley's semi had moderate damage. Rupp was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wauseon Police---
Monday, 1:25 p.m., at 223 Elm St., a vehicle driven by Benjamin Gype, 18, Wauseon, attempted a left turn from a private drive and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Emiteria Coronado, 72, Wauseon. Gype's vehicle had light damage and Coronado's vehicle had moderate damage.
