Area police reports
State patrol---
April 24, 10:15 p.m., near milepost 1 on U.S. 20A, at County Road 25-2 in Fulton County's German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Curtis Huffman, 35, Archbold, sustained light damage when it traveled left of center and left the roadway on the south side where it struck a junction box. Huffman was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Wednesday, 12:25 p.m., near milepost 7 on Ohio 15, in Defiance County's Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Mark Leavell, 68, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 12:35 p.m., near milepost 30 on U.S. 24, in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound semi driven by George Bunn, 50, Big Sandy, Tenn., was struck by a tire that came off an eastbound semi driven by Mustafa Alhilo, 39, Dearborn, Mich. Alhilo's vehicle had heavy damage, and he was cited for driving an unsafe vehicle.
Thursday, 4:58 p.m., at the 15/18 intersection in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Eric Clark, 51, Hicksville, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Nicholas Pepple, 28, 1213 Jefferson Ave., Defiance. Both vehicles had light damage, and Clark was cited for assured clear distance.
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 6:21 p.m., at Watson and Dohoney roads in Highland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Phillip Miller, 63, attempted to turn left and was struck by a vehicle driven by Christina Oglesby, 34, Archbold. Miller had possible injuries, but refused treatment. Oglesby had suspected minor injuries and was taken by Highland Township Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Oglesby was cited for violation of rules for overtaking.
Wednesday, 6:34 p.m., on Bowman Road, west of Campbell Road in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Robin Begley, 49, Oakwood, veered to the south and struck a mailbox at 21841 Bowman Road. The vehicle had moderate damage, and Begley was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 8:20 p.m., on Carpenter Road, south of Allen Road in Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Chester Shank, 61, 1536 Carpenter Road, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 8:24 a.m., on Defiance-Williams County Line Road, near Water Street in Tiffin Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Amy Kolb, 58, Evansport, sustained heavy damage when it struck a turkey.
Thursday, 9:03 p.m., on Watson Road, east of Karnes Road in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jeremy Smith, 41, 22686 Garman Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 4:32 p.m., on Ohio 15, near U.S. 24 in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Lillian Burkholder, 18, 19331 Buckskin Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Andrea Zwayer, 40, Bryan. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Burkholder was cited for assured clear distance.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 12:28 p.m., on Hilton Avenue, south of Nicholas Street, a vehicle driven by Sherry Wendlowsky, 49, 728 Hopkins St., attempted to back from a private drive and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Amanda Degeneres, 37, Bryan. Both vehicles had light damage, and Wendlowsky was cited for failure to yield.
Thursday, 7:43 a.m., on Ottawa Avenue, north of Gordon Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Damien Dailey, 19, 02851 Ohio 66 north, sustained moderate damage when it turned onto a private drive, drove into a stone area near the Ottawa Avenue railroad tracks in an attempt to slow the vehicle and struck a tree stump. He was cited for failure to control and weaving.
Thursday, 11:04 a.m., at 302 E. Second St., John Snavely, 57, 302 E. Second St., was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 11:39 a.m., at the traffic circle at Palmer Drive and Jefferson Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Judy Hale, 68, 2028 Jasica Court, attempted to enter the circle and a motorcycle driven by Gregory Miller, 60, 26645 Elizabeth St., laid down to avoid a collision. The motorcycle had light damage and Hale's vehicle had no damage. Hale was cited for failure to yield.
Thursday, 4:30 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Fifth Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Maci Kuhn, 20, 333 Riverdale Drive, Defiance, struck a westbound vehicle that attempted to turn left, driven by Jenna Gibson, 27, 923 Downs St., Defiance. Both individuals had possible injuries and were treated by the Defiance Fire Department. Passengers in Kuhn's vehicle, Hazel Pauli, 4, 200 Maywinn Road, and Artie Pauli, 2, 200 Maywinn Road, as well as passengers in Gibson's vehicle, Bennett Smolik, 8, 417 Washington Ave., Katherine Smolik, 45, 417 Washington Ave., and Kirsten Smolik, 8, 417 Washington Ave., were also treated for possible injuries by the fire department. Fault was unable to be determined.
Friday, 11:37 a.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Steven Snyder, 36, 4113 Misty Shores Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Iris Cabe, 63, Millersburg. Both vehicles had light damage and Snyder was cited for assured clear distance.
Henry sheriff---
Friday, 6:49 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road S in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Christopher Krass, 22, Wauseon, struck the rear of a Gelco Corporation vehicle driven by Deborah Benien, 55, Napoleon. An infant passenger in Krass' vehicle was treated by Napoleon Fire and Rescue for possible injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Krass was cited for assured clear distance.
Friday, 8:26 p.m., near milepost 3 on Ohio 110 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Zachary Baden, 22, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 9:01 p.m., on U.S. 6, near Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Daniel Roebel, 59, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 7:49 a.m., near milepost 48 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Thomas Nahrwood, 48, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when a deer struck its trailer.
Saturday, 3:15 p.m., on Ohio 109, near County Road K in Malinta, a southbound vehicle driven by Jose Bajarno, 20, Hamler, sustained light damage when it struck a dog.
Napoleon police---
Friday, 3:31 p.m., at 270 Patricia Ave., Timothy Wagner, 27, Napoleon, was charged with criminal trespass. He was served a summons on Sunday at 138 Grenwich Drive at 12:20 p.m.
Saturday, 1:30 a.m., at 243 Patricia Ave., Anthony Lotz, 41, Stryker, was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Paulding sheriff---
Saturday, 12:46 a.m., on U.S. 24, at the exit ramp for U.S. 127 in Crane Township, a semi driven by Luther McCaffery, 60, Hilliard, and a semi driven by Eduard Shustov, 56, Toronto, Ont., both had light damage when they sideswiped each another.
Sunday, 12:56 p.m., on U.S. 24 near milepost 8, west of Township Road 83, in Crane Township, an eastbound semi driven by John Wesner, 70, Odon, Ind., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon police---
Saturday, 5:15 p.m., on East Chestnut Street, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Robinson, 55, Wauseon, attempted to back from a private drive at 331 E. Chestnut St., and struck a vehicle owned by Stacy Galbraith, 210 E. Chestnut St. Robinson's vehicle had light damage and Galbraith's had moderate damage.
Sunday, 1:27 a.m., at East Chestnut Street and South Fulton Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Eva Fehr, 21, no known address, attempted a left turn and left the south side of the roadway where it struck a tree. The vehicle came to rest in the middle of Chestnut Street. Fehr's vehicle had heavy damage and she was cited for OVI.
