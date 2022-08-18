Area police reports:
Defiance sheriff---
Monday, 7:43 a.m., on Ohio 18, just east of Glenburg Road in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Beth Snyder, 62, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Saturday, 11:36 a.m., at Clinton and Downs streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Shamique Bryant, 21, Cleveland, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Julie Fuhrmann, 58, 1671 Stonemore Drive. Fuhrmann and passenger, Shirley Lloyd, 83, 1910 Waterford Lane, were taken by Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital for possible injuries. Bryant's vehicle had light damage and he was cited for assured clear distance ahead. Fuhrmann's vehicle had moderate damage.
Monday, 4:42 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Downs Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Brooke Gathman, 16, 703 Burning Tree Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ronald Grant, 72, 23237 Banner School Road. Grant was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries and his vehicle had light damage. Fellow passenger in Grant's vehicle, Janie Grant, 73, 23237 Banner School Road, was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Gathman was cited for assured clear distance ahead and her vehicle had light damage.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 6:42 a.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tommy Deming, 37, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:35 p.m., on County Road 1, south of County Road F in Bartlow Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Darold Junge, 56, Custar, was towing a fifth-wheel camper when it became detached and overturned in a ditch on the west side of the road. The camper sustained disabling damage.
Monday, 11:34 p.m., on Ohio 281, west of County Road 14 in Flatrock Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Garrett Shreve, 21, Holgate, sustained disabling damage when it drove off the north side of the road, struck a guardrail, coming to final rest in a ditch. Shreve was cited for failure to control.
Napoleon police---
Saturday, 9:08 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., a vehicle driven by Brenda Burditt, 36, Napoleon, failed to yield when departing a private drive and caused a motorcycle driven by William Morales, 52, Hamler, to swerve. The motorcycle fell over and slid on its side, ejecting the driver. Morales' motorcycle had light damage and Burditt's vehicle had no damage. Morales had possible injuries but was not treated. Burditt was cited for failure to yield from a private drive.
Sunday, 9:33 p.m., on County Road R, between Ohio 108 and Oakwood Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Maria Rodriquez, 67, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:03 p.m., at 907 S. Perry St., in a traffic stop Gavin McGrew, 18, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension.
Fulton sheriff---
Monday, 3:28 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Mary Leu, 36, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer. Leu was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries.
Fire:
Defiance---
Wednesday, 6 p.m., 1819 E. Second St., firefighters were called for a fire at the Wendy's restaurant. Upon arrival firefighters reported a small fire at the back door due to a microwave that had overheated. Smoke filled the building and the occupants, both employees and patrons, had to be evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.