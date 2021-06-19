• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 11:45 p.m., on Elliot Road at a private drive in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Karin Kaemming, 53, 28096 Jewell Road, backed into a mailbox. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Monday, 10 a.m., on U.S. 127 at mile post 12 in Williams County's Jefferson Township, a vehicle driven by David Burmeister, 73, West Unity, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Tuesday, 10:14 p.m., on County Road 424 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Mendez, 30, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Tuesday, 11:01 p.m., at Ohio 191 and County Road G in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Brittany Barker, 34, Archbold, went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and was stopped by a tree. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Barker was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control and arrested for OVI.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:51 a.m., on Huber Road in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Anderson, 49, Hicksville, struck a deer. Reported damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Wednesday, 1:01 p.m., at 206 E. Gale St., Angola, Ind., a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Skyler Robertson, 29, Hamilton, Ind., and he was transported to CCNO.
Wednesday, 4:26 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court was served to Ronald Smith, 38, no known address.
Thursday, 1:12 p.m., at 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, Ind., a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Richard Schlatter, 43, Fort Wayne, and he was transported to CCNO.
Friday, 9:13 a.m., on Ohio 15 just south of Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Ashley Stahler, 36, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 5:07 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Kayla Nemire, 24, Camden, Mich., was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Maci Barnes, 18, Weston. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Barnes was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 11:05 p.m., at 191 County Road 4A U, Liberty Center, Gregory Guyer, 56, Liberty Center, was arrested for aggravated menacing and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 5:24 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Hartman, 39, 1681 Oak Pointe Lane, struck a deer. Reported damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 11:13 p.m., at Kroger, Deivy Umana-Martinez, 22, Napoleon, was arrested on a trespassing warrant from the Napoleon Police Department.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 4:49 a.m., on Township Road 424 in Carryall Township, a vehicle owned by Rachel Phelan, Woodburn, Ind., went off the roadway on the north side of the roadway, struck a driveway culvert and two mailboxes before coming to a stop in the front lawn of 3407 Township Road 424. Before law enforcement arrived, the driver fled on foot. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Wednesday, 9:14 p.m., on Township Road 168 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Weston Sinn, 20, Grover Hill, struck a deer. Damage reportedly to the vehicle was light.
Paulding Police
Saturday, 1:35 p.m., at 905 Williams St., a vehicle driven by Laura Treece, 88, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Anne Rickels, 27, Paulding, in the middle of Williams Street. Damage to both vehicles was heavy.
• Fire
Defiance
Gas leak — Wednesday, 4:10 p.m., at 1390 Ayersville Ave., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department responded to a gas leak. The owner of the home, Tyson Belding, struck the gas line while mowing the grass. A distinct odor of natural gas was present upon arrival, so the engine operator shut off the gas on the stem. Ohio Gas arrived to remove the meter and repair the lines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.