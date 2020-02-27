• Police reports
State Patrol
Feb. 20, 3:18 p.m., at Ohio 34 and Williams County Road 10 in Center Township, vehicles driven by Matthew Hutchins, 38, West Mansfield, and Karen Borton, 61, Edon, collided. Hutchins was cited for failure to yield. Borton was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Feb. 20, 5:01 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Washington Township, Brooke Keller, 22, Bryan, pulled her vehicle off the roadway after it began to malfunction and caught fire. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:05 p.m., on Williams County Road D in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Carol Peggs, 61, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7:42 a.m., on Evansport Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by George Kruger, 58, Defiance, struck a ditch and overturned. The vehicle then struck a utility pole and came to rest on its wheels. Kruger was treated at the scene for minor injuries by Tiffin Township EMS. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:06 a.m., on County Road 424 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Kevin Keber, 16, Defiance, struck a tree. Keber was taken by South Richland EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:23 a.m., on Domersville Road in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Danielle Vance, 22, Defiance, struck a ditch. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 7:41 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Clinton McKeen, 35, Sherwod, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Monday, 12:06 p.m., on Stadium Drive, a vehicle driven by Ethan King, 36, 904 Corwin St., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 12:14 a.m., Bradley Thomas, 45, 420 Highland St., was charged with OVI and failure to reinstate following a traffic stop on East Second Street.
Tuesday, 6:50 p.m., a vehicle was reported vandalized on College Place at Webster Street.
Hicksville Police
Sunday, 1:06 p.m., at East High Street and Defiance Avenue, a motorcycle ridden by Edwin Delagrange, 64, Hicksville, began to turn and lost traction. The motorcycle went down. Damage was light to the bike. He was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 10:20 p.m., Timothy Fuller, 63, Malinta, was arrested on a warrant from Bucyrus Police Department and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 11:39 a.m., on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Regina Ruple, 33, Napoleon, went out of control and rolled onto its top along the roadway. She and her passengers were taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. They were Napoleon residents, Mary Alvarez, 55; Nano Alvarez, 12; and Ramiro Alvarez, 57. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 10:18 a.m., a break-in was reported at Kircher's Flowers, 828 Oakwood Ave.
Tuesday, 4:26 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of East Front Street.
Tuesday, 10:05 p.m., William Yates Jr., 27, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 6:03 p.m., firefighters were called to 1602 E. Second St. for a report of a fire alarm.
