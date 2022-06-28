State Patrol---
Wednesday, 10:17 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kimberley Lamb, 37, Cloverdale, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:55 a.m., on Buckskin Road in Defiance County's Mark Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Hans Huelsenbeck, 42, Kendallville, Ind., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 11:14 a.m., on County Road 12/C in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound semi driven by Petro Balika, 46, Sacramento, Calif., attempted to back and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Grant Hale, 33, Fort Wayne. The semi had light damage and Hale's vehicle had moderate damage. Balika was cited for improper starting and backing.
Saturday, 5:45 a.m., at milepost 3 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Timothy Roberts, 56, Middle Point, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff---
Wednesday, 2:53 p.m., at CCNO, Mark Riebesehl, 34, 06909 Ohio 66 N., was served a warrant for criminal damaging.
Wednesday, 4:11 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Bobbie Spilker, 45, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 4:58 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., a warrant was issued for Robert Kern, 51, McClure, and he was transported from the Wood County jail to CCNO.
Thursday, 12:50 p.m., Jordan Vickery, 38, Van Wert, was transported from Van Wert County jail to CCNO.
Thursday, 1:01 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Kaleigh Fletcher, 23, Springfield, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance common pleas and released on a bond of personal recognizance after seeing the judge.
Friday, 1:25 a.m., at CCNO, Katherine Lucas, 37, Defiance, was served charges from the Defiance common pleas.
Friday, 4:42 a.m., at CCNO, Katherine Lucas, 37, Defiance, was served charges from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 1:13 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Travis Ooten-Webb, 32, Defiance, was served a warrant and released on a bond of personal recognizance.
Defiance Police---
Sunday, 5:42 p.m., at 648 Riverside Ave., Erby Gonzales Jr., 29, 648 Riverside Ave., was arrested for domestic violence by menacing and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff---
Saturday, 2:09 a.m., at Glenwood and Woodlawn avenues, Anthony Almanza, 32, Defiance, was cited for lanes of travel and arrested for OVI.
Saturday 6:23 p.m., at CCNO, Nathaniel Owen, 41, Napoleon, was served a warrant.
Saturday, 9:35 p.m., at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Heather Bockelman, 35, Napoleon, was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 12:54 a.m., at 428 S. Wilhelm St., Holgate, Charles Althaus, 53, Holgate, was cited for OVI
Sunday, 8:03 a.m., at CCNO, Heather Bockelman, 35, Napoleon, was served charges for disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 10:19 a.m., at 215 W. Summit St., McClure, Brandon Vanhoy, 23, McClure, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Monday, 9:56 a.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road 17 in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by John Bockelman, 66, Napoleon, was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Deborah Fletter, 44, Payne. Fletter was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital by Napoleon Rescue for suspected minor injuries. Raymond Nagy, 63, 415 Gibson St., Defiance, a passenger in Fletter's vehicle, was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital by Napoleon Rescue for suspected minor injuries. Fletter's vehicle had disabling damage. Bockelman's vehicle had moderate damage. Bockelman was cited for failure to yield right of way.
