• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 15, 4 a.m., on Kinner Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by David Vanderwarker, 23, Holgate, exited the roadway and struck a utility pole. Vanderwarker was tested for suspected drug use. The vehicle had heavy damage and he was cited with failure to control.
Sunday, 6:43 p.m., at milepost 6 on Ohio 2 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Lisa Griffey, 50, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 15, 11:06 a.m., at 549 N. Winter St., Adrian, Mich., Scott Schwartz, 39, Adrian, Mich., was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 1:11 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas were served to: Carolyn Deer, 47, Dayton, warrant on indictment; and Gerald Shreve Jr., 52, Emory Street, Defiance, bench warrant.
Friday, 10:27 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Brooke Emerling, 37, Karnes Avenue, Defiance, was served bench warrants from the Defiance Municipal Court and the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas, and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 11:19 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Jeremy Lindeman, 39, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 4 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, James Curry Jr., 35, Sherwood, was served a domestic violence warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 4:57 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, William Grant, 49, Montpelier, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:29 a.m., at South East and Summit streets in McClure, a vehicle driven by Lucas Lambert, 25, McClure, drifted off the roadway and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Linda Souvenier, North Baltimore, which then moved forward and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Jean Clingo, McClure. All vehicles had moderate damage and Lambert was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 7:27 p.m., at milepost 40 on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Tejay Moore, 18, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle stopped in the left lane, then overturned and skidded to its final rest on its top. The stopped vehicle was driven by Payton Osentoski, 23, Edgerton. Moore was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Moore was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 5:48 a.m., at County roads W and 19 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Scott Garber, 50, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign, left the roadway and traveled into a yard at 1-024 County Road 19, where it struck a shrub and came to rest. Garber was cited with failure to yield right of way at a through highway.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 4:34 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Isaac Simon, 22, Deshler, was served a warrant for failure to appear.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 9 p.m., at County Road 111 and Township Road 121 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Anthony Vielma, 74, 19393 Road 1021, Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Dec. 14, 6:37 p.m., on County Road 14 in Clinton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ian Arps, 19, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 3:49 p.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tyson Jones, 28, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Tyson Pike, 38, Orland, Ind., and both vehicles sustained light damage.
Sunday, 10:07 p.m., at County roads 24 and E in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by David Rangel, 63, Archbold, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Mason Couts, 18, Wauseon. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Couts, and passenger, Aiden Mazur, 18, Delta, were taken by ALS-1 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Rangel was treated at the scene by Med10 for possible injuries. Couts was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 8:25 a.m., at 495 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Alexis Todd, 16, Wauseon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Rachel Thiel, 35, Delta, which in turn struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Patricia Hazlett, 63, Wauseon. Todd's vehicle had heavy damage, Thiel's had moderate damage and Hazlett's had light damage. Todd was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 11:40 a.m., on County Road 14, a vehicle driven by Noah Schuller, 23, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Stephanie Schnitkey, 52, Napoleon, and in turn struck a vehicle driven by Dianne Ruplinger, 63, Delta. All three vehicles had moderate damage and Schuller was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
