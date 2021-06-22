• Police reports
State Patrol
June 14, 3:50 p.m., on Ohio 15 at mile marker 7 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Larry Crabtree, 28, Bryan, left the roadway, struck a ditch and two utility poles before coming to rest on its top. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Crabtree was transported by Delaware Township Fire and Rescue to ProMedica Defiance Hospital for suspected serious injury. Crabtree was cited for not controlling the vehicle.
June 15, 3:35 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Clair Edwards, 33, 534 Deglar Street Apartments, left the north side of the roadway, struck a mailbox before coming to rest by striking a tree. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Edwards was cited with failure to control.
June 15, 6:46 a.m., at West Barre Road in Archbold, just off a private drive near Myers Road, an eastbound motorcycle operated by Bennett Buehrer, 61, Stryker, struck a vehicle driven by David Bell, 23, Wauseon. Buehrer was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected serious injury. Damage to the motorcycle was moderate, damage to Bell's vehicle was light. Bell was cited for not yielding right of way to a through street.
June 15, 7:59 p.m., at Session Avenue and Clinton Street in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Nawaf Abdulwahab, 19, Grand Rapids, Mich., struck a vehicle driven by Breanna Williams, 23, 206 Williams St. Damage to Williams' vehicle was moderate; Abdulwahab continued to flee the scene of the accident. This is an ongoing investigation related to the burglary at the Verizon store in Defiance on the same day.
Thursday, 7:31 p.m., at Ohio 2 and County Road 16 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Lexis Crites, 17, Hicksville, was struck by a vehicle driven by Alicia Sutton, 26, Bryan. Sutton's vehicle then struck a vehicle driven by Patricia Robarge, 63, Stryker. Damage to Sutton's and Robarge's vehicles was heavy; reported damage to Crites vehicle was light. Sutton was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead. Sutton was treated by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injury. Robarge was taken by Williams County EMS to Bryan Hospital ER for suspected minor injury.
Friday, 5:45 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Jamie Cline, 26, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Friday, 11:26 a.m., at mile post 2 on Ohio 249 at Hicksville Edgerton Road, in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Cade White, 17, Hicksville, side-swiped a vehicle driven by Jeremiah Lewellyn, 26, Avilla, Ind. Damage to both vehicles was light. White was cited for driving left of center.
Saturday, 3:03 p.m., at Ohio 2 and Lake road in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a tractor trailer driven by Rumaldo Pagan Jr., 46, Canterbury, Conn., in an attempt to turn around, traveled off the roadway and struck the pavement. Damage to the vehicle was light. Pagan was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Saturday, 5 p.m., on U.S. 127 at mile marker 6 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Gyln Buntain, 73, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Saturday, 9:25 p.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Tracy Harding, 40, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Saturday, 10:29 p.m., on County Road G in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joshua Bauer, 36, Bryan, went off the north side of the roadway and struck two large rocks before coming to rest. Bauer was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Defiance Police
June 15, noon, at Deatrick and Perry streets, a vehicle driven by Thomas Yeager, 53, 940 Wayne Ave., struck in the rear a vehicle driven by Sylvia Koester, 61, 1931 Willow Bay Drive. Light Damage to Koester's vehicle, no damage to Yeager's.
Wednesday, 10:27 a.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a vehicle driven by Daniel Farris, 51, 19490 Powers Road, struck a vehicle driven by Damaris Nunez, 66, 115 Summit St. Farris' vehicle had light damage, Nunez' vehicle had moderate damage.
Friday, 6:25 p.m., at 165 Cleveland Ave., a vehicle driven by Oliva Brenner, 15, 1886 Riverview Dr., on backing struck a mailbox, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.
Saturday, 3:10 a.m., 35 Main St., Autumn Caperton, 24, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 10:55 a.m., at Deatrick and Perry streets, a vehicle driven by Tyler Bazen, 23, 658 Division St., on leaving the Chief parking lot, struck a vehicle driven by Allison Gray, 22, 1144 Wayne Ave. Damage to Gray's vehicle was heavy; to Bazen's vehicle, moderate damage. Gray had possible injury but was not treated at the scene. Bazen was cited for not yielding right of way to a through street.
Sunday, 12:43 a.m., at Karnes Avenue and Petain Street, Anthony Rodriguez, 33, 1054 Ayersville Avenue, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and released to a sober adult.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 1 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Nicely, 20, Whitehouse, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 2:36 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a cargo van driven by Michael Shaner, 57, Temperance, Mich., left the roadway and struck a culvert before coming to rest in a private lawn. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Shaner was transported by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Centers for possible injury.
Saturday, 9:47 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Colton Hulshof, 31, Lincoln, Neb. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Sunday, 2:33 p.m., on Maple Street at a private drive in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Alyssa Waggoner, 19, Perrysburg, struck a vehicle driven by Tricia Minnich, Napoleon. Damage to both vehicles was light. Waggoner was cited for crossing over a marked lane; Minnich was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 6:44 p.m., at 114 N. Brayer St., Holgate, Brookeann Rosebrook, 40, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 7:17 p.m., at 3701 Woodlawn Ave., Nashville Darden, 26, McClure, was charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 7:18 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Branden Whalen, 23, Swanton, was served a warrant.
Saturday, 4:22 p.m., at 1141 Oakwood Ave., Amber Clark, 36, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County and taken to Henry County Sheriff's Office.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 8:19 a.m., at 319 E. Second St., firefighters were called to a structure fire.
Paulding
Fire — Saturday, 12:54 a.m., firefighters from Cecil, Payne and Paulding fire departments, were called to the report of an electrical fire at the Grover Hill ice cream stand at the Paulding County fairgrounds in Paulding.
Fire — Sunday, 1:25 p.m., firefighters were called to 17553 Road 218, Cecil, to extinguish a pickup fire. The truck was a total loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.