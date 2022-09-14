Area police reports
State patrol---
Saturday, 11 a.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road 21 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lawrence Stevens, 69, Fort Wayne, sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway on the south side and struck a ditch. Stevens and passenger, Shirley Sona, 79, Fort Wayne, were taken by Antwerp Rescue to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, for suspected minor injuries. Stevens was cited for failure to control.
Defiance sheriff---
Sept. 5, 9:46 p.m., at CCNO, warrants from Defiance Municipal Court were served to Ralph Gipple, 56, Hicksville, for failure to comply and obstructing official business.
Saturday, 8:30 p.m., at 14366 Ohio 111, Defiance, Jackson Meter, 23, Defiance, was issued a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 1:15 p.m., at CCNO, warrants on indictment from Defiance common pleas were issued to: Ralph Gipple, 56, Hicksville; Casey Billingsley, 34, Fort Wayne; Chasity Lindeman, 30, Defiance; MC Ja'won Fitzgerald, 28, Toledo; and Joshua Vogelsong, 33, Defiance.
Monday, 5:48 p.m., at 1939 E. Second St., Jason Rohdy, 37, Paulding, was arrested for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, and taken to CCNO where he was held on bond.
Monday, 7:10 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Karol Amador, 59, Defiance, was issued a warrant on indictment from Defiance common pleas and taken to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Thursday, 6:32 a.m., on Carpenter Road, just north of Elliott Road, a southbound vehicle driven by Chad Ackerman, 45, 5478 Carpenter Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 11:43 a.m., at 1939 E. Second St., Braxton Mullins, 20, Defiance, was arrested for child endangerment and released with a summons.
Friday, 12:29 p.m., at 800 Perry St., Tony Cash, 25, Redford, Mich., was served a bench warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 5:18 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Myers Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Beau Leatherman, 34, Oakwood, was towing an empty trailer when the passenger-side tire of the trailer blew out, causing the trailer to separate from the hitch. The trailer struck a curb and came to rest when it struck a fire hydrant. Leatherman was cited for an unsafe vehicle.
Monday, 7:04 p.m., at 1200 Ralston Ave., Michael Smith, 40, 1020 harrison Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 8:53 a.m., at 502 East Street, just north of East Second Street, a vehicle driven by William McCormick, 69, 1015 1/2 Holgate Ave., attempted to back from a private parking space and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Paul Sowers, no age given, 1965 Colwell Circle. Both vehicles had light damage and McCormick was cited for a starting and backing violation.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 6 p.m., at I-239 County Road 2 in Richfield Township, Steven Dunbar, 20, Napoleon, was arrested for theft, safecracking and criminal damaging, and cited for driving under suspension and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 10:51 a.m., Phillip Lopez, 35, Defiance, was charged with vandalism, and released with a summons.
